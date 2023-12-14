Waymo’s Curbside Robotaxi Pickup Service At Phoenix Airport

Waymo One riders can now enjoy the convenience of getting picked up or dropped off by the company’s robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This marks a significant milestone for autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S.

Expanding Services

In November 2022, Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator to introduce a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport. Initially, the service was limited to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Now, the expansion to curbside pickup at Terminals 3 and 4 presents a new challenge for Waymo as it navigates the bustling terminal environment.

Gradual Rollout

To ensure a safe deployment and learning process, Waymo has started with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company has emphasized that the service is fully autonomous, with no human safety operator behind the wheel during these hours.

Customer Experience

Waymo has already completed “tens of thousands of airport trips to date” and is currently providing over a thousand rides each week. The average trip rating for its airport trips has been impressive, averaging about 4.7 out of 5 stars.