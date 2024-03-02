waymo-receives-approval-to-charge-for-robotaxi-rides-in-los-angeles-and-san-francisco-freeways

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula, and on San Francisco freeways. This approval allows Waymo to charge for rides in these expanded areas, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Expanding Territory and Services

The approval opens up new territory for Waymo in one of the country’s largest cities and unlocks a route to San Francisco International Airport, providing enhanced accessibility for passengers. Waymo has been operating a commercial service 24/7 in the city of San Francisco since receiving approval from the commission in August. Additionally, the company has been offering free driverless rides in parts of Los Angeles. However, the recent approval now allows Waymo to charge for rides in Los Angeles, further expanding its commercial operations.

Regulatory Review and Community Response

Before receiving the recent approval, Waymo faced a temporary suspension of its application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties. The CPUC’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division initiated the suspension to allow for additional review time, considering 81 responses and five protests from various entities. Despite these challenges, Waymo continued its community tour of Los Angeles, receiving a warm welcome and garnering significant interest from the public.

Insights from Waymo Co-CEO

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana shared insights into the company’s future and the reception of its robotaxi service during a recent event. Mawakana highlighted the positive response from the community, with over 15,000 people utilizing the service and 50,000 individuals joining the waitlist in Los Angeles. She emphasized that trip data indicated customers were integrating the service into their daily lives, using it for errands, visiting restaurants and bars, and commuting to educational institutions.

Mawakana also mentioned that Waymo would initially expand its service in Los Angeles before implementing ride charges, similar to its approach in San Francisco. This strategy allows the company to assess customer integration and determine an optimal pricing model for its commercial operations.