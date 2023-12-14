Newsnews
Andreessen Horowitz's Lobbying Plans Revealed: Money For Deregulation

Written by: Melonie Baldridge | Published: 15 December 2023
Key Takeaway

Andreessen Horowitz's lobbying strategy reflects a prioritization of technology over broader societal concerns, raising questions about the potential impact on critical issues and the firm's stance on conflicting interests.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has unveiled its controversial lobbying strategy, aiming to support politicians who advocate for an optimistic technology-enabled future. The firm's co-founder, Ben Horowitz, emphasized their intent to back any individual who aligns with their vision, regardless of other policy stances.

The Single-Issue Voter Approach

The announcement by Andreessen Horowitz reflects a single-issue voter approach, prioritizing the advancement of technology over other societal concerns. The firm's stance raises questions about the potential consequences of their lobbying efforts on critical issues such as civil rights, reproductive care, and education.

Non-Partisan Claim and Deregulatory Agenda

Despite claiming non-partisanship, the firm's lobbying strategy intersects with the partisan nature of tech regulation and related policies. The emphasis on non-partisanship appears to be a superficial attempt to conceal a deregulatory and pro-capital agenda, raising concerns about the impact on broader social and political landscapes.

Conflicting Interests and Anti-People Stance

Andreessen Horowitz's lobbying approach raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and its impact on policies that directly affect people's lives. The firm's prioritization of technological growth over societal well-being has sparked criticism, with implications for civil and social policy in the future.

