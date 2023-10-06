new-defense-startup-castelion-aims-to-mass-produce-hypersonic-weapons

A new defense startup, Castelion, has emerged from stealth mode with a mission to revolutionize defense hardware development. The company, backed by high-profile venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, aims to mass produce hypersonic weapons as part of its strategy to restore America’s dominance in critical military technologies.

The Importance of Deterrence

Castelion’s founders, Bryon Hargis, Sean Pitt, and Andrew Kreitz, recognize the increasing threat posed by China’s advancements in weapons programs, particularly in the field of hypersonics. They believe that maintaining a credible deterrence is essential to avoiding aggression and ensuring peace. By developing advanced hypersonic weapons, Castelion aims to provide the United States with a national, strategic-level non-nuclear deterrent.

China’s progress in hypersonics has surpassed that of the United States, posing a potential catastrophic threat to national security. Castelion’s mission is to close this gap by reimagining defense hardware development for complex systems, starting with long-range strike hypersonic weapons.

A Fresh Approach to Defense Tech

Castelion intends to disrupt the defense industry by adopting a nimble and agile approach to hardware development. The company aims to accelerate the design process, implement scalable production methods, and vertically integrate to reduce costs. Its primary focus will be on hypersonic missile systems, which offer increased range, maneuverability, and non-nuclear deterrence capabilities.

The startup’s thesis has already garnered significant investor support, with a $14.2 million funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Lavrock Ventures.

Experienced Founding Team

Castelion benefits from the expertise of its founding team, composed of former employees of SpaceX. Bryon Hargis, Sean Pitt, and Andrew Kreitz bring valuable aerospace industry experience and success to the company. Their combined knowledge in engineering, government sales, and finance positions them well to execute Castelion’s ambitious goals.

Building Credibility and Capabilities

Castelion’s initial focus will be on developing missile subsystems such as solid rocket motors, low-cost avionics, and ultra-high temperature ceramic matrix composite (CMC) materials. By establishing themselves as reputable suppliers to prime defense contractors, the company plans to eventually manufacture complete missile systems in-house.

To ensure rapid development cycles, Castelion is investing in a hypersonic test platform for both customer and in-house testing. Engineering efforts are concentrated in El Segundo, California, with rocket motor production and testing conducted outside Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.

Looking to the Future

In the near future, Castelion plans to conduct its first full flight test using solid motors and scale up materials testing. The company also aims to fulfill its undisclosed government contracts and expand its team. With its ambitious goals and focus on innovation, Castelion is determined to reshape the defense industry and safeguard America’s security interests.