VCs Show Growing Interest In Biometric Gun Startup Biofire

Written by: Rubina Rusk | Published: 11 February 2024
Kai Kloepfer, the founder of Biofire, began his journey to create a safer firearm after the 2012 Aurora, Colorado, mass shooting. His startup focuses on developing biometric “smart” guns that utilize fingerprint and facial recognition technology to ensure that the weapons can only be accessed by their authorized owners. When the gun is not in the hands of a registered user, it automatically locks, providing an added layer of security against unauthorized use.

Key Takeaway

Biometric gun startup Biofire, founded by Kai Kloepfer, is gaining attention from venture capitalists due to its innovative approach to enhancing firearm safety through biometric technology.

Addressing Gun Violence

Kloepfer’s motivation for founding Biofire stems from the desire to address the prevalent issue of gun violence in the United States. With firearms being the leading cause of death for children in the country, the startup’s technology aims to mitigate the risk by preventing unauthorized access to firearms, potentially reducing tragic incidents such as accidental shootings and suicides.

VCs’ Changing Stance

Despite the controversial nature of firearms, venture capitalists are increasingly showing interest in supporting startups like Biofire. The shift in attitude indicates a growing recognition of the potential for technology to contribute to safer gun usage and the prevention of firearm-related tragedies.

