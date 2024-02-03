why-vcs-should-rethink-fast-fashion-investments

Fast fashion is a lucrative yet controversial industry plagued by labor issues, copyright problems, and significant environmental impact. Despite these concerns, venture capitalists (VCs) continue to show unwavering interest in the sector.

Key Takeaway Despite the ethical and environmental concerns surrounding fast fashion, VCs continue to express interest in funding startups within the industry, prompting a critical examination of their investment decisions.

A Potential Accel Investment in Newme

Recently, there has been speculation about Accel’s potential investment in Newme, a fast-fashion startup based in India. Newme operates as an app-based retailer, introducing 500 new items weekly with an average price of $10. This news surfaces shortly after the company’s successful seed round closure. Both Accel and Newme have refrained from commenting on the matter.

VC-Backed Fast-Fashion Startups

Newme’s model closely resembles that of other VC-backed fast-fashion startups such as Shein, which has amassed $4 billion in funding, and Cider, a startup supported by Andreessen Horowitz with a valuation of $1 billion. Cider claims to offer a more ethical fast-fashion option through its on-demand inventory, although this assertion remains a topic of debate.

Questioning VCs’ Support for Fast Fashion

The potential investment by Accel in Newme raises questions about VCs’ rationale for backing such companies. Fast-fashion firms have gained popularity for their ability to swiftly bring runway designs to the masses. However, this expedited production often involves cutting corners, utilizing inexpensive materials, underpaid labor, and in some cases, design replication.