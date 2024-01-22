Newsnews
News

Can Crypto’s Recent Wins Resurrect Venture Interest?

Written by: Jorey Odonnell | Published: 23 January 2024
can-cryptos-recent-wins-resurrect-venture-interest
News

It’s no secret that the world of cryptocurrency has seen its fair share of ups and downs. However, the recent resurgence of the crypto market is turning heads and raising questions about the future of venture capital in the industry.

Key Takeaway

The recent resurgence of the crypto market is at odds with the declining interest of venture capitalists in web3 startups, prompting questions about the future of funding in the industry.

A Promising Rebound

After a prolonged period of stagnation, the crypto market is showing signs of life. Spot trading volumes have reached a 12-month high, the total value of crypto tokens has seen significant appreciation, and even NFTs are making a comeback. The launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the US further underscores the growing acceptance of crypto in the mainstream market.

VC Interest in Question

Despite these positive developments, venture capitalists’ interest in web3 startups has continued to decline, raising concerns about the future of funding in the crypto space. The decline in VC investment in Q4 2023, following a severely depressed third-quarter figure, has left many wondering when VCs will reignite their interest in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity
News

ARM’s IPO Targets $51B Valuation, Won’t Resurrect Private-Market Liquidity

by Beverly Tompkins | 6 September 2023
AI Automation Holds Promise For Resurrecting Startup Valuations, Says VC Firm
News

AI Automation Holds Promise For Resurrecting Startup Valuations, Says VC Firm

by Della Grindstaff | 14 November 2023
Who Owns The Most Cryptocurrency
AI

Who Owns The Most Cryptocurrency

by Floris Marte | 20 September 2023
Kotani Pay Secures $2M Pre-Seed Funding To Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittances In Africa
News

Kotani Pay Secures $2M Pre-Seed Funding To Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittances In Africa

by Blinny Mccoy | 5 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda

by Lu Stutz | 30 August 2023
Where To Find New Crypto Projects
AI

Where To Find New Crypto Projects

by Hilliary Bischoff | 30 October 2023
Where To Watch Turkish Shows With English Subtitles
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch Turkish Shows With English Subtitles

by Lindsy Lombardo | 8 August 2023
Top 10 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now
FINTECH

Top 10 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now

by Kym | 30 July 2019

Recent Stories

Day One Introduces Shared Journals Feature For Social Collaboration
News

Day One Introduces Shared Journals Feature For Social Collaboration

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Only 150+ Apps Available So Far
News

Apple Vision Pro: Only 150+ Apps Available So Far

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Can Crypto’s Recent Wins Resurrect Venture Interest?
News

Can Crypto’s Recent Wins Resurrect Venture Interest?

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Japanese Lunar Lander Touches Down And Axiom Space Launches Third Mission With SpaceX
News

Japanese Lunar Lander Touches Down And Axiom Space Launches Third Mission With SpaceX

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Investing In Edtech: The AI Revolution
News

Investing In Edtech: The AI Revolution

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Japan’s SLIM Lander Encounters Power Issue On The Moon
News

Japan’s SLIM Lander Encounters Power Issue On The Moon

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
Disney’s HoloTile: A Revolutionary Solution To VR Movement
News

Disney’s HoloTile: A Revolutionary Solution To VR Movement

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024
When Did Among Us Start
GAMING

When Did Among Us Start

by Jorey Odonnell | 23 January 2024