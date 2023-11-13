AI Automation Holds Promise For Resurrecting Startup Valuations, Says VC Firm

A recent report from Battery Ventures suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) automation could potentially revive startup valuations. The firm believes that AI technologies can make startups more efficient and cost-effective, ultimately increasing their value if they can maintain attractive growth rates.

Unlocking the Potential of AI for Startups

Traditionally, discussions around AI in the context of startups focus on what AI-powered software can do for these companies. However, Battery Ventures looks at the situation differently, envisioning a future where startups are valued at a higher multiple of their revenues. By shifting the perspective, Battery Ventures suggests that this could make more early-stage tech companies attractive to venture capitalists, while also providing existing startups with the potential to grow into their previous valuations.

The Importance of Software Revenue

One of the key factors in this equation is the value of software revenue. As the market recalibrates from 2021’s excessive levels, tech shares have been repriced accordingly. In this changing landscape, startups are being encouraged to adopt leaner practices, reducing their burn rates and optimizing their use of capital.

However, profitability alone is not enough if a startup fails to grow rapidly. Venture investors, along with founders themselves, would prefer a scenario in which every dollar of revenue generated by startups carries a higher value. This would make the investment math more favorable, allowing for increased funding of cash-burning startups.

For venture investors, the attractiveness of investing in startups that consume resources outweighs the associated risks when the generated revenue is worth more. Instead of a dollar in value, venture investors would prefer each dollar of revenue to be worth $9 rather than $6 or $4.

In conclusion, the incorporation of AI technologies and automation can have a significant impact on the growth and value of startups. As the startup ecosystem continues to evolve, leveraging AI to drive efficiency and make better use of resources may play a crucial role in resurrecting and maximizing startup valuations.