Newsnews
News

Elon Musk Announces Algorithm Update For X: Showcasing Smaller Accounts And Enhancing Discoverability

Written by: Maye Peden | Published: 14 November 2023
elon-musk-announces-algorithm-update-for-x-showcasing-smaller-accounts-and-enhancing-discoverability
News

Elon Musk, owner of the newly rebranded X, recently unveiled plans for a major update to the platform’s algorithm. This latest development aims to highlight posts from smaller accounts and expand users’ exposure to new and interesting content. Musk’s announcement signals X’s continued evolution into a creator platform, offering smaller creators the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Key Takeaway

X, under the ownership of Elon Musk, is gearing up for a significant algorithm update that will prioritize smaller accounts. By broadening the range of content available to users and empowering creators to monetize their posts, X aims to enhance user engagement and encourage the discovery of new and exciting content. The algorithm update will roll out in the coming days and will be an open-source project, subject to continuous improvement.

Unveiling the New Algorithm

Musk’s vision for X includes a revamped recommendation algorithm that will roll out in the coming days. The update will prioritize posts from smaller accounts, challenging the dominance of popular and trending content in users’ For You feed. This strategic shift will introduce users to accounts they may find appealing, but have yet to discover. By surfacing content outside users’ friend and follow networks, X aims to foster a more diverse and engaging user experience.

Empowering Creators

This algorithm update aligns with X’s overarching goal of becoming a creator platform. The company has introduced several features tailored to support content creators, such as extended character limits for paying subscribers, the ability to upload longer videos, and an ad revenue-sharing program. These initiatives have already generated close to $20 million in payouts to creators. X seeks to cultivate a space where creators can grow their audiences and monetize their content through ad revenue sharing and exclusive subscriptions.

A Platform for Fan-Creator Connections

X is not only focusing on monetization opportunities, but also on enhancing the connection between creators and their audience. Features like message requests from subscribers, audio and video calling, and even the potential to rival platforms like Cameo indicate X’s commitment to nurturing a strong bond between creators and their fans. This personal touch may differentiate X from other social media giants and establish it as a viable alternative for content creators.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Malena Fielder | 5 October 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism
News

Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism

by Carree Skeen | 5 September 2023
X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier
News

X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier

by Aleda Collier | 7 October 2023
Twitter (X) Reveals Average User Spends 32 Minutes Per Day On The Platform
News

Twitter (X) Reveals Average User Spends 32 Minutes Per Day On The Platform

by Viviyan Hudnall | 27 October 2023
Mastodon Sees 488% Increase In Donations And Reaches 1.8 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Twitter Chaos
News

Mastodon Sees 488% Increase In Donations And Reaches 1.8 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Twitter Chaos

by Camella Kay | 3 October 2023
When Will Dogecoin Go Up
FINTECH

When Will Dogecoin Go Up

by Kendra Purser | 31 October 2023
Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept
News

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept

by Arlie Urbina | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

12 Best 1440P Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best 1440P Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
14 Amazing Curved Gaming Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Curved Gaming Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
11 Amazing 240Hz 1Ms Gaming Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 240Hz 1Ms Gaming Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
13 Best 32-Inch 4K Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 32-Inch 4K Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
10 Amazing G-SYNC 144Hz 1440P Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing G-SYNC 144Hz 1440P Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
8 Amazing 32-Inch Curved Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing 32-Inch Curved Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
13 Amazing 27-Inch Computer Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing 27-Inch Computer Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023
14 Best 4K Computer Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best 4K Computer Monitors For 2023

by Maye Peden | 14 November 2023