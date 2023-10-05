Newsnews
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

Written by: Malena Fielder | Published: 5 October 2023
X, formerly known as Twitter, has recently made a significant change by cutting headlines from link cards on its iOS app and the web platform. Instead, users will now see only an image with the domain name of the link mentioned at the bottom left corner, making it easy to overlook the associated content. This move is part of Elon Musk’s strategy to encourage users to post “long-form content” directly on X, effectively increasing the time spent on the platform.

Key Takeaway

X is cutting headlines from link previews on its platform, as part of Elon Musk’s strategy to promote long-form content and increase user engagement within the X ecosystem.

Elon Musk’s Initiative

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of X, has been vocal about his ambition to shift user behavior towards posting content directly on the platform. Musk believes that by reducing the emphasis on external links, users will be more inclined to engage with long-form content within the X ecosystem. In response to a report highlighting the decline in traffic from social media platforms like Facebook and X, Musk explained that X’s algorithm is intentionally designed to optimize time spent on the platform, thereby reducing attention given to external links.

Musk’s announcement in August hinted at this change, emphasizing that removing headline text from link previews would significantly improve the aesthetics of the platform. This recent implementation aligns with Musk’s goal and highlights X’s commitment to reshaping how users consume news and engage with content online.

Changing Perspectives on News and Headlines

While X is making waves with its approach, other platforms are also reevaluating how news and headlines are presented. Artifact, a platform developed by Instagram co-founders, seeks to transform its app into a discovery platform by encouraging users to share links from various sources across the web. Additionally, Artifact has employed artificial intelligence to rewrite clickbait-style headlines, ensuring a better user experience.

X’s Growing User Engagement

In September, Elon Musk proudly announced that X users generate 100 to 200 million posts each day. Just last week, X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, mentioned at a conference that the number of daily posts has now reached a staggering 500 million. This substantial increase in user-generated content indicates the platform’s growing popularity and relevance in shaping online conversations.

Revenue Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the impressive growth in user engagement, X has faced revenue challenges under Elon Musk’s leadership. Reuters reported that the company’s revenue has consistently declined by at least 55% year-on-year since Musk’s takeover. However, Linda Yaccarino remains optimistic and has recently assured in interviews that advertisers are returning to the platform. She predicts that X will achieve profitability in the coming year.

As X continues to evolve its platform and prioritize long-form content, it will be interesting to see how users and advertisers respond to these changes. The shift towards more direct engagement within the X ecosystem marks a significant departure from traditional news consumption patterns, demonstrating Elon Musk’s determination to revolutionize social media and reshape the way we interact with content online.

