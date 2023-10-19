Newsnews
News

Discovering Recommended Places With Artifact: The Latest Addition To The Personalized News App

Written by: Bird Davis | Published: 20 October 2023
discovering-recommended-places-with-artifact-the-latest-addition-to-the-personalized-news-app
News

In a bid to expand its offerings beyond news aggregation, Artifact, the AI-powered app co-founded by Instagram’s creators, has introduced a new feature that allows users to discover and share their favorite places. The addition signifies a shift towards becoming a comprehensive discovery engine for various web content, positioning itself as a potential competitor to platforms like Twitter and X.

Key Takeaway

Artifact, the AI-powered app launched by Instagram’s co-founders, has expanded its capabilities by allowing users to discover and share recommended places. This new feature positions Artifact as a comprehensive web discovery engine, going beyond news aggregation and competing with platforms like Twitter and X. With its AI-driven recommendation engine and enhanced reading experience, Artifact aims to provide users with a diverse range of curated content in an engaging and user-friendly manner.

Bringing the Power of Recommendations to Artifact

With the inclusion of the new feature, Artifact users can now establish themselves as curators, building a following by sharing not only news and articles but also their preferred restaurants, bars, shops, and other noteworthy locations. Sharing places seamlessly integrates into the existing posting experience, enabling users to post their titles, text, and images, while also providing recommendations for their followers.

Artifact has been steadily evolving to incorporate a wider range of content. The app started as a news aggregator, but recently expanded its repertoire to include sharing of organic posts, links, and now, personally curated hotspots. By allowing users to share diverse types of content, Artifact aims to rival X, a platform known for textual posts but lacks visual elements.

AI-Powered Recommendations and Enhanced Reading Experience

Artificial intelligence plays a significant role within Artifact, driving its recommendation engine and generating AI summaries that offer a concise overview of news stories. Moreover, when users click on a headline to read an article within the app’s in-app Safari browser, they will now have access to these AI summaries, among other features like commenting and saving articles for later.

The app’s AI capabilities extend to rewriting clickbait headlines, enhancing user experience by providing more accurate and relevant information. These features apply to both the native mobile app and Safari’s share extension, ensuring a seamless reading experience regardless of the platform.

Since its public launch in February 2023, Artifact has been constantly introducing new features, including user profiles, commenting, link sharing, and more. While the app’s co-founder, Mike Krieger, envisions a Twitter/X-like experience within Artifact, the app is currently shaping up to be more like Flipboard or Pinterest, offering curated news and inspirational content from the web. However, this diverse range of offerings raises questions about Artifact’s core purpose and might leave users confused about its main focus. Regardless, Artifact remains a go-to destination for users seeking news, links, and content that pique their interests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Artifact Introduces New Posts Feature, Expanding Its Platform
News

Artifact Introduces New Posts Feature, Expanding Its Platform

by Kizzee Kwak | 28 September 2023
New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links
News

New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links

by Crissy Fernando | 14 September 2023
Artifact Introduces AI Image Generation Feature For User Posts
News

Artifact Introduces AI Image Generation Feature For User Posts

by Nesta Young | 5 October 2023
What Apps Are Available On Fire Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

What Apps Are Available On Fire Tablet

by Berti Luckett | 9 October 2023
What Are The Advantages Of A Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Advantages Of A Smart TV

by Phylys Gehrke | 9 October 2023
How To Watch Country Music Hall Of Fame 2022
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Country Music Hall Of Fame 2022

by Gusti Loera | 16 August 2023
14 Best Augmented Reality Apps to Try in 2022
AI

14 Best Augmented Reality Apps to Try in 2022

by Abigail | 21 May 2021
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Malena Fielder | 5 October 2023

Recent Stories

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud
News

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Vopero Receives $4 Million Funding To Expand Clothing Resale Marketplace In Latin America
News

Vopero Receives $4 Million Funding To Expand Clothing Resale Marketplace In Latin America

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies
News

Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Overstory Secures $14M Series A Funding To Mitigate Wildfire Risk With AI
News

Overstory Secures $14M Series A Funding To Mitigate Wildfire Risk With AI

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Threads’ Growth Hack: Posts On Facebook Boost Engagement On The Platform
News

Threads’ Growth Hack: Posts On Facebook Boost Engagement On The Platform

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
SynFutures Raises $22 Million Series B Funding, Introduces Automated Market Maker
News

SynFutures Raises $22 Million Series B Funding, Introduces Automated Market Maker

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
Amazon Introduces Consult-a-Friend Feature For Social Shopping
News

Amazon Introduces Consult-a-Friend Feature For Social Shopping

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023