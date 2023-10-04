artifact-introduces-ai-image-generation-feature-for-user-posts

Artifact, the news aggregator and X competitor, has rolled out an exciting new addition to their platform. The app, created by the co-founders of Instagram, recently announced that users would be able to post updates without including a link. Now, they are taking it a step further by introducing generative AI technology that allows users to create their own images to accompany their posts.

The team behind Artifact believes that this new feature will enhance users’ posts and make them more captivating. They argue that an eye-catching image can help tell a story effectively. For instance, users discussing climate change could generate a landscape scene, while those talking about the future of electric vehicles could create a concept car image.

The development of this new feature has taken several months, and it can be accessed by tapping on the plus “+” icon in the photo frame while creating a new post on Artifact. Users can then select the option “create with AI” to enter a prompt and see the generated image appear. The prompt can include a subject, a medium (such as illustration or 3D image), and a style (like pop art or photo realistic).

The company has fine-tuned a Stable Diffusion model for the image generation process. According to Artifact, the whole process should only take a few seconds. If users are not satisfied with the results, they have the option to reuse the same prompt or revise it to generate another image.

This new addition to Artifact’s features is part of the app’s overall strategy to personalize content for its users. Originally, Artifact served as a newsreader that utilized AI to prioritize and surface the best content. It also leveraged AI technology to rewrite clickbait headlines and provide article summaries. However, in recent times, the app has transformed into more of an X or Threads competitor by introducing social features such as commenting, user profiles, and the ability to post links and text-based content. This shift broadens the range of content available on Artifact, making it a more social platform where content curators can build a following, much like X.

The introduction of generative AI imagery empowers creators to amplify their content and grow their audience even further. With this new tool at their disposal, users on Artifact can make their posts more visually compelling and engaging, solidifying the app’s position as a worthy X competitor.