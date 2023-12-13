Twitter’s Shortlink Tool, T.co, Experiences Technical Issues

If you tried clicking a link on Twitter and got redirected to an error page with spilled ice cream, you’re not alone. It seems that the platform’s legacy shortlink redirection tool, t.co, is broken. In owner Elon Musk’s effort to completely rebrand every last bit of Twitter to X, maybe the T in the URL was too close to Twitter? I’d guess that the shortlink system is switching over to x.co, but this domain name seems to be available (for almost a million dollars…), and shockingly is not yet a porn site.

X Experiences Technical Issues

Or, more likely, X might just be breaking again. How many different ways have we seen the platform crap out after the majority of its staff was laid off? There was the time when a group of journalists were personally banned for sharing links to ElonJet, a bot tracking publicly available data about Musk’s private jet, but the platform was so broken that these journalists were still able to join a Twitter Space, which Musk and his friend Jason Calacanis joined. There were strong words exchanged. The next day, Twitter Spaces was temporarily disabled. Then, was also the time when non-paid, legacy verified accounts could briefly regain their blue check by editing their bio.

Challenges with Link Previews and Communication

Also, since you can’t see headlines in link previews on X anymore, this basically means that we have no idea what anyone is talking about right now. But when have we ever truly known what people are talking about online? We’re sure they’ll fix this eventually, but for now, enjoy the sad image of fallen ice cream.

Elon Musk’s Announcement

In other news, Elon Musk has announced that X is bringing video to Spaces soon.