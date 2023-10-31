Newsnews
Alexis Ohanian Talks Social Media’s Impact On Society: A Techno-Optimist’s Perspective

Written by: Gunilla Baugher | Published: 1 November 2023
Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently spoke at an event at the University of Virginia, sharing his views on the current state of social media and the creator economy. Despite expressing concerns about the negative aspects of these platforms, Ohanian described himself as a “techno-optimist,” believing that the pendulum will soon swing back.

Key Takeaway

Alexis Ohanian holds a pessimistic view of the current social media landscape but remains optimistic about the future, predicting a swing back to a more positive and healthier online environment.

A Negative Perspective

Ohanian acknowledged the negative impact of social media, stating that it brings out the worst parts of human nature. He emphasized the desire for validation through likes, retweets, and upvotes, which has led to an environment where misinformation can easily spread. Ohanian expressed concerns about the overwhelming and overloaded nature of social media, as well as the pressure to be constantly connected and the need to react immediately.

Regrets and Reflections

Ohanian reflected on the development of Reddit, admitting that he never anticipated the platform’s immense influence or the potential impact it could have on elections and democracies. He highlighted the issues that arose due to the growing number of people online and the complications associated with diverse versions of truth. However, Ohanian acknowledged his blind spot in overlooking the potential impact of his creation on democracy.

The Challenge of Moderation

Discussing moderation, Ohanian praised Twitter’s Community Notes as an effective system and acknowledged the difficulties faced by platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit in verifying truth and accuracy. He also raised concerns about TikTok’s influence as a tool for the Chinese government, suggesting that it may not always prioritize the truth in its content.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite his concerns, Ohanian expressed hope for the future. He noted that the founders his fund invests in are more aware of the issues surrounding social media and are working towards creating healthier platforms. Ohanian predicted a shift towards live gatherings and in-person experiences as a way to reconnect with our humanity and counteract the curated nature of social media. He emphasized the potential for social media to bring people together and foster a sense of shared humanity.

In conclusion, Ohanian’s perspective reflects a cautious optimism about the future of social media. While acknowledging the negative impact, he believes that with collective effort and technological advancements, social media can be transformed into a force for good.

