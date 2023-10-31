Newsnews
News

Toyota Announces $8 Billion Investment In North Carolina EV Battery Factory

Written by: Marline Mccafferty | Published: 1 November 2023
toyota-announces-8-billion-investment-in-north-carolina-ev-battery-factory
News

Toyota, the Japanese automaker, is set to invest an additional $8 billion into its first electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in North America. This move is part of the company’s ambitious plans to expand its electrification program and introduce 30 battery electric models globally by the end of the decade.

Key Takeaway

Toyota plans to invest an additional $8 billion into its North Carolina EV battery factory, bringing the facility’s total value to

3.9 billion. The expanded factory will have a production capacity of 30 GWh annually by 2030, reaffirming Toyota’s commitment to a mix of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles.

Expanding the North Carolina Factory

Located in North Carolina, the factory is scheduled to begin production in 2025 and is now valued at an impressive $13.9 billion. This figure is a significant increase from Toyota’s initial plans, which involved a $1.29 billion investment to build a factory manufacturing batteries for hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

The latest investment includes adding eight battery electric and plug-in hybrid battery production lines to the existing facility. Once completed, the factory will have a total of 10 lines and a production capacity of 30 GWh annually by 2030. To put this into perspective, Tesla’s gigafactory, a joint venture with Panasonic, has a cell production capacity of 35 GWh per year.

Toyota’s Commitment to Electrification

Toyota has been perceived as a latecomer in the transition to battery electric vehicles. However, the automaker has recently intensified its efforts to catch up and remains committed to producing and selling a mix of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles.

While some automakers have scaled back their EV plans due to decreased demand for premium electric vehicles, Toyota’s expansion in North Carolina reflects the ongoing growth of the EV industry. The state has become a hotspot for EV battery factories and other related facilities, with over $11 billion invested since 2020.

Boosting the North Carolina Economy

The Toyota factory is expected to create more than 5,000 job opportunities in North Carolina, according to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. This investment is seen as a testament to the state’s status as a hub for innovation and a top location for electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Toyota Adopts Tesla’s EV Charging Standard, Leaving Stellantis And VW As Holdouts
News

Toyota Adopts Tesla’s EV Charging Standard, Leaving Stellantis And VW As Holdouts

by Janith Tarantino | 21 October 2023
Tax Credit For Electric Vehicle Buyers To Be Available At Time Of Purchase
News

Tax Credit For Electric Vehicle Buyers To Be Available At Time Of Purchase

by Marty Prentice | 7 October 2023
Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023
Toyota’s EV Strategy Rides On Groundbreaking Partnership
News

Toyota’s EV Strategy Rides On Groundbreaking Partnership

by Birgitta Humbert | 14 October 2023
Elon Musk Warns Profitability Of Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025
News

Elon Musk Warns Profitability Of Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025

by Nessie Vogler | 19 October 2023
General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs
News

Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs

by Rachael Mcadoo | 11 October 2023

Recent Stories

DeepMind’s AlphaFold Transforms Drug Discovery With New Capabilities
News

DeepMind’s AlphaFold Transforms Drug Discovery With New Capabilities

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
Ransomware Victims: The Perpetual Dilemma Of Paying The Hackers
News

Ransomware Victims: The Perpetual Dilemma Of Paying The Hackers

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
The Power Of Inspiring Leadership For Startup Founders
News

The Power Of Inspiring Leadership For Startup Founders

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
U.S.-Led Cybersecurity Coalition Takes A Stand Against Ransom Payments
News

U.S.-Led Cybersecurity Coalition Takes A Stand Against Ransom Payments

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
Toyota Announces $8 Billion Investment In North Carolina EV Battery Factory
News

Toyota Announces $8 Billion Investment In North Carolina EV Battery Factory

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses
News

GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
Alexis Ohanian Talks Social Media’s Impact On Society: A Techno-Optimist’s Perspective
News

Alexis Ohanian Talks Social Media’s Impact On Society: A Techno-Optimist’s Perspective

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023
8 Amazing Programmable Thermostats For Home Wi-Fi For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Programmable Thermostats For Home Wi-Fi For 2023

by Marline Mccafferty | 1 November 2023