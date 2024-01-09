vinfast-unveils-new-electric-pickup-truck-and-plans-global-expansion-for-vf3-ev

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) startup VinFast made a splash at CES 2024 in Las Vegas with the debut of its latest concept, the VF Wild electric pickup truck. The company also announced plans to broaden the availability of its compact VF3 EV beyond Vietnam, signaling its ambition to expand its global footprint.

Key Takeaway VinFast unveils the VF Wild electric pickup truck at CES 2024 and announces plans to introduce the VF3 EV to international markets, signaling the company’s strategic expansion beyond its Vietnamese roots.

VinFast’s New Electric Pickup Truck: VF Wild

At CES 2024, VinFast introduced the VF Wild, a concept electric pickup truck that aims to make its mark in the competitive automotive market. The truck boasts mid-size dimensions and a unique feature in the form of a folding mid-gate, allowing the 5-foot bed to transform into a more functional 8-foot bed when the rear seats are folded down. Despite the exciting reveal, details such as the expected range, pricing, and production timeline remain undisclosed, underscoring the early stage of this concept’s development.

Global Expansion of VF3 EV

Alongside the electric pickup truck announcement, VinFast confirmed its plans to offer the VF3, a compact two-door city car, to international markets. Initially unveiled in Vietnam, the VF3 is positioned as an affordable EV, with a price tag expected to be below $20,000. While specific details regarding the global rollout, including targeted countries and distribution strategies, were not disclosed, the move underscores VinFast’s strategic shift towards broader market reach.

Embracing Change and Expansion

VinFast’s recent initiatives reflect the company’s dynamic approach to growth and innovation. In addition to its foray into the electric pickup truck segment and the global expansion of the VF3, VinFast is actively pursuing the establishment of manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Indonesia, and India. This ambitious expansion is accompanied by the development of multiple new vehicle models, highlighting the company’s multifaceted efforts to solidify its presence in the global automotive landscape.