Newsnews
News

VinFast Unveils New Electric Pickup Truck And Plans Global Expansion For VF3 EV

Written by: Alli Dunlop | Published: 10 January 2024
vinfast-unveils-new-electric-pickup-truck-and-plans-global-expansion-for-vf3-ev
News

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) startup VinFast made a splash at CES 2024 in Las Vegas with the debut of its latest concept, the VF Wild electric pickup truck. The company also announced plans to broaden the availability of its compact VF3 EV beyond Vietnam, signaling its ambition to expand its global footprint.

Key Takeaway

VinFast unveils the VF Wild electric pickup truck at CES 2024 and announces plans to introduce the VF3 EV to international markets, signaling the company’s strategic expansion beyond its Vietnamese roots.

VinFast’s New Electric Pickup Truck: VF Wild

At CES 2024, VinFast introduced the VF Wild, a concept electric pickup truck that aims to make its mark in the competitive automotive market. The truck boasts mid-size dimensions and a unique feature in the form of a folding mid-gate, allowing the 5-foot bed to transform into a more functional 8-foot bed when the rear seats are folded down. Despite the exciting reveal, details such as the expected range, pricing, and production timeline remain undisclosed, underscoring the early stage of this concept’s development.

Global Expansion of VF3 EV

Alongside the electric pickup truck announcement, VinFast confirmed its plans to offer the VF3, a compact two-door city car, to international markets. Initially unveiled in Vietnam, the VF3 is positioned as an affordable EV, with a price tag expected to be below $20,000. While specific details regarding the global rollout, including targeted countries and distribution strategies, were not disclosed, the move underscores VinFast’s strategic shift towards broader market reach.

Embracing Change and Expansion

VinFast’s recent initiatives reflect the company’s dynamic approach to growth and innovation. In addition to its foray into the electric pickup truck segment and the global expansion of the VF3, VinFast is actively pursuing the establishment of manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Indonesia, and India. This ambitious expansion is accompanied by the development of multiple new vehicle models, highlighting the company’s multifaceted efforts to solidify its presence in the global automotive landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Time Does Rivian Start Trading
FINTECH

What Time Does Rivian Start Trading

by Bea Spear | 15 November 2023
General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US
News

Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US

by Gabey Merrifield | 19 October 2023
US Automakers Face Uncertainty In EV Transition
News

US Automakers Face Uncertainty In EV Transition

by Kassey Bird | 30 October 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range
News

Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range

by Joanie Cosme | 3 October 2023
Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana
News

Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana

by Jillane Dumont | 12 October 2023
Tesla Faces Challenges With Cybertruck, Convoy Collapses, And Rivian’s Victory At Rebelle
News

Tesla Faces Challenges With Cybertruck, Convoy Collapses, And Rivian’s Victory At Rebelle

by Breena Mccue | 23 October 2023

Recent Stories

Duolingo Embraces AI, Cuts 10% Of Contractor Workforce
News

Duolingo Embraces AI, Cuts 10% Of Contractor Workforce

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting To Enhance Smart Displays And TVs
News

Amazon Introduces Matter Casting To Enhance Smart Displays And TVs

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
Google And Samsung Unveil New Quick Share Feature For Android Ecosystem
News

Google And Samsung Unveil New Quick Share Feature For Android Ecosystem

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
Apple Music Classical Expanding To China, Japan, Taiwan, And More On Jan. 24
News

Apple Music Classical Expanding To China, Japan, Taiwan, And More On Jan. 24

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
Google Maps Introduces Real-Time Battery Range Info For EV Drivers
News

Google Maps Introduces Real-Time Battery Range Info For EV Drivers

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
FTC Bans X-Mode From Selling Phone Location Data And Orders Firm To Delete Collected Data
News

FTC Bans X-Mode From Selling Phone Location Data And Orders Firm To Delete Collected Data

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
How To Identify And Partner With The Right Venture Investor In 2023
News

How To Identify And Partner With The Right Venture Investor In 2023

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024
Can A Striking Design Set Rabbit’s R1 Pocket AI Apart From A Gaggle Of Virtual Assistants?
News

Can A Striking Design Set Rabbit’s R1 Pocket AI Apart From A Gaggle Of Virtual Assistants?

by Alli Dunlop | 10 January 2024