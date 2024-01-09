Newsnews
Sandbox AQ Expands With Acquisition Of Good Chemistry

Written by: Twyla Yong | Published: 10 January 2024
Sandbox AQ, the AI and quantum firm spun out of Google parent company Alphabet, has recently made an undisclosed acquisition of Vancouver-based quantum and computational chemistry startup, Good Chemistry.

Key Takeaway

Sandbox AQ, the AI and quantum firm spun out of Google parent company Alphabet, has acquired Vancouver-based quantum and computational chemistry startup, Good Chemistry, to expand its global presence and add proven technologies to its portfolio. The acquisition is expected to provide Sandbox AQ with an advanced and scalable computing platform for highly accurate chemical simulation, opening up impactful use cases such as new drug and material synthesis.

Expanding Capabilities

The acquisition is expected to expand Sandbox AQ’s global presence and add proven technologies, including simulation technologies, and major customers such as Dow Chemical to its portfolio. The addition of Good Chemistry’s software and existing partnerships will enable Sandbox AQ to rapidly accelerate the delivery of advanced simulation and AI tools to a wider customer base. This will provide Sandbox AQ with an advanced and scalable computing platform for highly accurate chemical simulation, opening up impactful use cases such as new drug and material synthesis.

Strategic Integration

With the acquisition, Sandbox AQ gains 25 computational and quantum chemists, AI and software engineers, and quantum computing scientists skilled in leveraging simulation tech. Good Chemistry’s founder, Arman Zaribafiyan, is joining Sandbox as the head of product for simulation platforms, while the rest of Good Chemistry’s staff will assume roles in Sandbox’s existing simulation teams. This strategic integration is aimed at leveraging the rapid advances in AI, quantum, cloud, and high-performance computing to reinvent the way chemistry is approached and to reshape the fabric of our world.

Software Integration

As part of the acquisition, Sandbox AQ plans to integrate Good Chemistry’s software, Qemist Cloud and Tangelo, into its enterprise software portfolio. Qemist allows users to take advantage of quantum chemistry through simulation, while Tangelo enables them to conduct chemistry experiments across quantum cloud providers and hardware devices.

