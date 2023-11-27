rivian-launches-leasing-program-for-all-electric-r1t-pickup-in-14-states

Rivian, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced the introduction of a leasing program for its all-electric R1T pickup truck. This limited program offers customers in select U.S. states the opportunity to lease the highly anticipated EV.

Leasing Program Availability

The leasing program is currently accessible to customers in 14 states. These states were carefully chosen based on factors such as the concentration of Rivian customers and the popularity of leasing. The states included in the program are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Expansion Plans

Rivian plans to expand its leasing program to include other models and regions in the near future. This will allow more customers to benefit from the flexibility and affordability of leasing their Rivian EV.

Customer Demand for Leasing

Leasing has been one of the most requested financing options by customers. Responding to this demand, Rivian decided to launch the program with its R1T pickup truck, which was the first model to enter production. With the company successfully overcoming supply chain challenges, the R1T is now readily available for customers.

Boost for the R1T Pickup

The introduction of the leasing program is expected to provide a significant boost to the popularity of the R1T. Rivian’s R1S SUV has already become a sought-after model among customers. Additionally, the leasing program for the R1T is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, resulting in a cost reduction applied during the digital purchasing process.