Rivian’s Q4 Deliveries Drop 10% Amid Concerns About Demand

Written by: Tessa Seely | Published: 3 January 2024
Rivian, the electric vehicle manufacturer, encountered a 10.2% decline in deliveries during the fourth quarter of the year, raising questions about the demand for its premium EVs. This unexpected slip in deliveries has left investors cautious and resulted in a pre-market trading decrease in the company’s shares.

Key Takeaway

Rivian experienced a 10.2% decrease in deliveries during the fourth quarter, raising concerns about the demand for its premium electric vehicles and its path to profitability.

Production and Deliveries

Rivian’s production at its Normal, Illinois factory reached 17,541 vehicles, showcasing a consistent growth trend throughout the year. However, the number of deliveries to customers dropped to 13,972, marking a 10.2% decrease from the previous quarter. This decline in deliveries has sparked concerns about the demand for Rivian’s R1T truck, R1S SUV, and commercial van.

Impact on Profitability

The decrease in deliveries could potentially lead to challenges for Rivian’s profitability. The company’s high production costs, combined with the premium pricing of its vehicles, have resulted in significant per-unit losses. Despite efforts to reduce costs and streamline its product portfolio, Rivian may face pressure to consider price reductions, which would further impact its margins.

Future Outlook

Rivian’s ability to address the declining demand for its vehicles will be closely monitored, especially as it prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings. The company’s strategic decisions in response to the delivery decline and its plans to manage production and pricing will be critical for its future performance and market position.


