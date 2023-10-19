Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US

Amazon has announced a significant milestone in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions with the deployment of 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric delivery vans across the United States. The e-commerce giant, which owns a stake in Rivian, revealed this achievement during its recent Delivering the Future event.

Commitment to Sustainability

In 2019, Amazon entered into a deal with automaker Rivian to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. This commitment is part of Amazon’s broader climate pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. By incorporating electric vehicles into its delivery fleet, Amazon aims to significantly reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Expansion in the US and Europe

The rollout of Amazon’s electric delivery vans began in the summer of 2022, with the majority of vehicles currently operating in 1,800 cities across the United States. Building on this success, Amazon has also started introducing the vans to European markets. In fact, the company recently announced plans to deploy over 300 vans in Germany, marking the expansion of its electric delivery fleet overseas.

Rivian’s Vehicle Lineup

While the electric delivery vans are a key focus for Rivian, the company is also developing and producing two other electric vehicles for consumers. The R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are designed to offer sustainable and high-performance options in the consumer market. Rivian anticipates producing a total of 52,000 vehicles by the end of this year, including both consumer EVs and the electric delivery vans.

Features of the Electric Delivery Vans

The Rivian-made electric vans share some design elements with traditional gas-powered vehicles but are equipped with advanced electric architecture. The vehicles feature rounded edges that provide a sleek and modern appearance. Additionally, the vans are equipped with custom features such as highway driving and traffic assist capabilities, exterior cameras for a 360-degree view displayed on a digital screen, and surround taillights for improved braking visibility.

As part of its climate pledge, Amazon has also established a $2 billion climate fund to invest in startups aligned with its net-zero vision. Notable investments made through the fund include Rivian, Redwood Materials, CarbonCure Technologies, Pachama, and Turntide Technologies. Amazon’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its own operations and seeks to support innovative solutions to address climate change.