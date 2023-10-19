X Tests $1 Per Year Fee For New Users In Select Markets

In a bold move to combat spam and manipulation on its platform, X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced a new experiment that involves charging a $1 per year fee for new unverified users. The test is currently underway in New Zealand and the Philippines and will not affect existing users.

Key Takeaway X, formerly Twitter, is conducting a test in New Zealand and the Philippines, charging new unverified users a annual fee to actively engage with posts. Existing users will not be affected. The goal of this program is to curb spam and manipulation on the platform, rather than generating profit.

An Effort to Reduce Spam and Bot Activity

The aim of this program, known as “Not A Bot,” is not to generate profit, but rather to reduce spam and manipulation on the platform. For the nominal fee, new users will be able to actively engage with posts by posting content, liking, reposting, replying, bookmarking, and quoting posts. Those who choose not to pay the fee will have a read-only account and can only view posts and follow accounts.

The motivation behind this test is to strengthen the company’s existing efforts to combat spam, manipulation, and bot activity while maintaining platform accessibility. X has emphasized that this program is not intended as a revenue stream.

The Results and Future Plans

X has announced that it will share the results of this program’s effectiveness in combating spam. The move to charge a fee comes after CEO Elon Musk mentioned plans to introduce “a small monthly payment” for using the platform. While the current test involves an annual fee, the underlying objective remains the same.

Earlier this year, X implemented a requirement for users to log in to view posts, but later withdrew the requirement, allowing logged-out users to access content. These measures reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and increase profitability.

As part of its cost-cutting initiatives, X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has stated that the company aims to achieve profitability by 2024. While details on subscription plans are limited, a recent discovery of code suggests that X may introduce three premium tiers, including an ad-free option.

With this latest experiment, X is demonstrating its commitment to ensuring a safer and more transparent social media experience for its users. By charging a minimal fee for new unverified users, the platform aims to deter spam and manipulation while maintaining accessibility to its services.