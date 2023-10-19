X Implements Payment, Phone, And ID Verification To Stop Bots, Alongside New $1/yr Fee

In a significant move to tackle the issue of bots and spam on its platform, X has announced that it will be charging users a nominal fee of $1 per year. X owner Elon Musk believes that this fee will help to combat bots and spam, which have been a recurring problem for the social network. However, the fee is just one part of X’s broader plan to address the issue. The company is also exploring the implementation of payment, phone, and ID verification methods, in addition to traditional bot-catching techniques that rely on heuristics.

Key Takeaway X plans to use payment, phone, and ID verification methods, along with a /yr fee, to combat bots and spam on its platform.

X Engineer Discusses the Bot Problem

X’s director of engineering, Eric Farraro, acknowledged the skepticism surrounding the $1 fee and the verification program in general. He emphasized that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future could make it increasingly difficult to detect bots as they become capable of mimicking human interactions perfectly. Farraro posed the question of whether intelligent AI would be able to avoid being identified as a bot, highlighting the need for new methods to prevent bot activity.

Critics Argue the Fee Alone Will Not Stop Bots

Despite X’s new fee, some critics argue that it will not effectively deter determined spammers. Matt Mullenweg, the founder of WordPress, pointed out that spammers often spend significantly more than $1 per year to acquire domains for their spamming activities. He also raised concerns about the use of stolen credit cards and identities by spammers. Mullenweg believes that while the fee may temporarily reduce bot activity, determined spammers will quickly adapt and find ways around it.

X’s Multi-Faceted Approach to Bot Mitigation

Farraro acknowledged that the $1 fee alone is not a comprehensive solution to the bot problem, and that X is actively exploring additional measures. The company plans to incorporate payment and phone verification, as well as ID verification, into its strategy to fight bots. Alongside these measures, X continues to rely on traditional heuristic-based techniques and models to detect fake accounts and engagement on the platform. Farraro also predicted that other social networks would adopt similar approaches in the future.

X’s Response to Increasing Competition

The decision to charge users comes at a time when X is facing increased competition from other social platforms. Market intelligence firm Similarweb recently reported a decline in X’s web traffic and monthly active users since the company was acquired by Elon Musk. With the rise of alternative microblogging and public discourse platforms, X is proactively making changes to retain its user base and stay competitive. While some critics argue that the fee could exclude genuine users and widen the digital divide, X’s experiments with the $1 fee are still in the testing phase.

As X continues to evolve under Musk’s leadership, the implementation of payment, phone, and ID verification methods, combined with the new $1/yr fee, demonstrates the company’s commitment to addressing the persistent bot issue. By adopting a multi-faceted approach and embracing new verification methods, X aims to make it increasingly difficult and expensive for bots to manipulate the platform, ensuring a safer and more authentic user experience.