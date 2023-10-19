Newsnews
Nvidia And Foxconn Collaborate To Build “AI Factories” For Accelerating Self-Driving Cars

Written by: Debi Nilson | Published: 19 October 2023
In a groundbreaking partnership, Nvidia and Foxconn have announced their collaboration to develop “AI factories” that will revolutionize the development of self-driving cars, as well as autonomous machines and industrial robots. The collaboration was officially revealed at Hon Hai Tech Day in Taiwan, with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu leading the announcement.

Key Takeaway

Nvidia and Foxconn’s partnership aims to create “AI factories” that will expedite the development of self-driving cars, as well as autonomous machines and industrial robots. By leveraging Nvidia’s GPU computing infrastructure, these data centers will enable efficient processing and refinement of vast amounts of data, leading to the creation of advanced AI models and software. The collaboration represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of safe and reliable autonomous vehicles.

Accelerating Self-Driving Cars with AI

The “AI factories” will be based on Nvidia’s GPU computing infrastructure, which will be specifically designed to process, refine, and transform massive amounts of data into valuable AI models and information. These advanced data centers will act as a crucial component in the continued evolution of self-driving technologies.

Nvidia’s aim is to create an end-to-end system that combines cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) designs with powerful AI capabilities. This system will enable the cars to interact seamlessly with drivers and passengers while also autonomously navigating the roads. The AI factory will play a key role in developing the software that powers these EVs, continuously updating and refining it based on the data collected from the vehicles’ real-world experiences.

A Strong Partnership

The collaboration between Nvidia and Foxconn builds upon their existing partnership announced earlier this year. As part of that agreement, Foxconn became a primary supplier of electronic control units (ECUs) for automakers, using Nvidia’s Drive Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) platform. The new collaboration solidifies their commitment to manufacturing ECUs with Nvidia’s next-generation SoC known as Drive Thor, starting production in 2025.

Foxconn, renowned for its role as a leading contract manufacturer, will incorporate Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion 9 platform into the vehicles it produces. This platform comprises essential components such as Drive Thor and a suite of sensors, including cameras, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic technology, which are vital for enabling self-driving capabilities.

Beyond Self-Driving Cars

While the initial focus is on self-driving cars, the long-term vision for these AI factories goes beyond automotive applications. During the announcement, Foxconn’s CEO, Young Liu, highlighted the company’s ambition to transition from being a manufacturing service provider to becoming a platform solutions company. The AI factories will be the key to achieving this transformation, with plans to expand their implementation in various industries, including smart EVs, smart cities, and smart manufacturing.

