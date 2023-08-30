new-ai-stage-agenda-revealed-for-techcrunch-disrupt-2023

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, is set to showcase the latest advancements in the world of AI. With AI becoming increasingly pervasive, the event aims to shed light on the industry’s current landscape and its future trajectory. The complete AI Stage agenda has finally been unveiled, promising a day filled with insightful discussions and thought-provoking panels.

Big Fish, Little Pond: Can Investors Make 10-Figure AI Valuations Pay Off in Markets No One Is Sure Exist?

One of the key topics up for discussion is the potential for investors to capitalize on billion-dollar AI valuations in markets that are still largely uncharted. Venture capitalists and institutional investors will share their insights into the evolving AI landscape and their predictions for future growth and profitability.

Stronger, Faster… Safer? Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei on Letting AI Find Its Best Self

Anthropic, an ambitious AI startup, aims to build AI systems that operate ethically and safely while remaining effective and commercially viable. Co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, will delve into the challenges and opportunities of developing complex and responsible AI software, offering a unique perspective on this pressing issue.

The Next AI Evolution Moves into Your Hands

With generative AI applications gaining immense popularity, the focus now shifts to the transition from cloud-based operations to running these applications on personal devices. Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian and partners will explore the timeline and potential applications of this shift, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of AI-powered devices.

Can AI Be Ethical?

The ethical implications of AI technology will be a centerpiece of the agenda. Policymakers and experts, including representatives from Salesforce and Meta, will discuss the responsible development and deployment of AI, taking into account issues such as misinformation and intellectual property theft.

AI in the Cloud

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, will share insights on Google’s bet on AI, highlighting the company’s commitment to building a thriving ecosystem of AI partners. Attendees can expect a deep dive into Google’s current offerings, future plans, and the role AI will play in shaping their cloud services.

How AI Can Both Accelerate and Slow Down the Disinformation Economy

The ever-present threat of AI-generated disinformation and spam will be explored in this panel discussion. Industry leaders, including representatives from NewsGuard and Adobe, will examine the potential risks associated with AI and explore possible solutions to mitigate those risks as a crucial election year approaches.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Robotics, AI, and Self-Driving Cars

Experts in robotics, AI, and autonomous navigation will provide valuable insights into the current state of these technologies. Discussions will focus on self-driving cars, highlighting different approaches and exploring the wide-ranging applications of AI-driven development beyond the automotive industry.

Lights, Camera, Algorithm! Where AI Fits into Movies, Games, and Creativity

The integration of AI tools and platforms into the creative process in the entertainment industry will take center stage in this panel. Experts from Nvidia and Wonder Dynamics will discuss the potential impact of AI on filmmaking, game development, and other media formats.

AI Can Write Words – but Can It Understand Them?

Generative text AI has emerged as a game-changer in terms of productivity, but it comes with its limitations. May Habib, CEO of Writer, and Ofir Krakowski, CEO of Deepdub, will address the biases and challenges associated with text-generating AI and explore its potential as investment in this field continues to grow.

Winning with AI: Real-World Case Studies of AI-Powered Supply Chain and CPG Industries

In this fireside chat, industry leaders will share pioneering case studies that demonstrate the transformative power of AI in supply chain management and consumer experiences. Participants will gain valuable insights into the strategies that have led to competitive advantage and operational excellence in AI-driven industries.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch Disrupt 2023’s AI Stage agenda features a holistic exploration of the AI industry, covering topics such as investment strategies, ethical considerations, cloud-based AI, disinformation, and the intersection of AI with various industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and perspectives from industry experts, driving the conversation forward and shaping the future of AI.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will take place in San Francisco from September 19-21. For those interested in attending, early pass purchase offers a discount of up to $400. Companies interested in sponsorship or exhibition opportunities can contact the event’s sales team via the provided form.