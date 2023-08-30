Newsnews
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Unveiling The Stellar Lineup Of Partner Sessions

Written by: Sisile Salvador | Published: 30 August 2023
The countdown to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is on! Set to take place from September 19–12 in the vibrant city of San Francisco, this highly anticipated event is the startup world’s equivalent of the Super Bowl. With a plethora of insightful sessions, engaging discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities, TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 promises to be an event you don’t want to miss.

Key Takeaway

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is an unparalleled platform for startups to learn, connect, and grow, featuring a stellar lineup of partner sessions aimed at helping entrepreneurs build, scale, and succeed.

Partner Sessions: A Glimpse into the Future

Are you ready to dive into the world of cutting-edge technology? The partner sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 are your gateway to unraveling the latest trends and insights in various industries. From AI and robotics to fintech and HR tech, these sessions are designed to empower you with knowledge and inspiration.

The AI Stage

  • Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Robotics, AI, and Self-Driving Cars
    Presented by Helm.ai, this session brings together industry experts Vitaly Golomb, Gary Silberg, and Vlad Voroninski to offer valuable insights into the future of AI and its impact on industries.
  • Winning with AI: Real-World Case Studies of AI-Powered Supply Chain and CPG Industries
    Join Kognitos as they present real-world case studies showcasing the power of AI in transforming supply chain and consumer packaged goods industries.
  • The Next AI Evolution Moves into Your Hands
    Qualcomm explores the next phase of AI evolution and how it will shape our daily lives in an interactive session that is not to be missed.
  • Session Coming Soon
    Social Discovery Group is set to unveil an exciting session that promises to capture the attention of AI enthusiasts.

The Builder Stage

  • How to Sustain a Tech Company in a Competitive World
    OnePlus takes the stage to shed light on strategies for sustaining a tech company amidst fierce competition.
  • Navigating the AI Frontier in 2023: Lessons, Pivots, and Triumphs from Two Early-Stage Founders
    Samsung Next brings together industry pioneers Brendon Kim, Vaikkunth Mugunthan, and Yana Welinder to share their experiences on navigating the AI frontier.
  • The HR Tech Hype: Disrupting the Disruption
    G-P delves into the world of HR tech and explores how disruptive technologies are transforming the industry.
  • Session Coming Soon
    SambaNova is set to unveil an intriguing session that will provide valuable insights into the future of tech.

The Fintech Stage

  • Harnessing the Power of Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Innovation
    Navan takes center stage to highlight the importance of strategic partnerships in driving innovation within the fintech industry.
  • Visa Everywhere Initiative: The Ultimate Fintech Pitch Competition
    Visa presents an exhilarating pitch competition where fintech startups battle it out for the ultimate prize.

The SaaS Stage

  • The Workplace of the Future Is Here
    Katmai Tech explores the future of work and unveils innovative solutions that are transforming workplaces.

The Space Stage

  • The Most Exciting Time in Space: How We Got Here and What Comes Next?
    Powered by the Aerospace Corporation, this session offers a captivating journey into the realm of space exploration and unveils what the future holds for this exciting industry.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is a must-attend event for more than 10,000 startup champions determined to learn, connect, and grow. With its lineup of partner sessions, industry stages, and invaluable networking opportunities, this event promises to ignite your entrepreneurial spirit.

