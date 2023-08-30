Newsnews
Google Colab Introduces Enterprise Tier For Enhanced Collaboration And AI Capabilities

Written by: Teddie Borders | Published: 30 August 2023
In a bid to cater to the growing needs of enterprises in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Google Colaboratory (Colab) has introduced a new offering called Colab Enterprise. With this enterprise-tier service, developers can leverage the features of Colab notebooks, a platform where Python code is written and executed, along with enhanced security measures and compliance support capabilities.

Key Takeaway

Google Colab, the browser-based Python coding platform, has unveiled Colab Enterprise, providing enterprise-level security and compliance support features. This offering aims to meet the demand for AI integration in businesses and allows developers to access the full range of capabilities in Google’s Vertex AI, including prebuilt machine learning models and integration with Google BigQuery.

Expanded Capabilities for Enterprise Users

While the existing free and paid Colab plans offer users the ability to run Python code on Google’s cloud-hosted hardware, Colab Enterprise provides access to Vertex AI’s complete range of capabilities. This includes the integration with Google BigQuery for data extraction and exploration. With this integration, users can initiate a notebook in BigQuery to analyze and prepare data, and continue working on the same notebook in Vertex AI with expanded resources and tools.

A notable feature of Colab Enterprise is the ability to collaborate on shared notebooks, enabling efficient teamwork within data teams. Gerrit Kazmaier, the VP and GM of data and analytics at Google Cloud, highlighted the significance of this aspect, emphasizing that collaboration is a key part of the experience for customers.

Meeting the Demand for AI Integration

As per recent surveys, a significant majority of companies express the desire to incorporate AI into their businesses within the next three years. Recognizing this growing demand, Google has gradually positioned Colab as a comprehensive paid product, catering to both individual developers and small data teams. Colab, which started as an internal Google Research project, has evolved to offer a premium option, a pay-as-you-go plan, and now the newly introduced Colab Enterprise tier.

Researchers and developers in the AI community have widely embraced Colab, making it the go-to platform for demonstrations and code sharing. Colab pages are often linked alongside GitHub repositories, enabling easy access to shared code and collaborative work.

Colab Enterprise extends its offerings to meet the expectations of enterprises, providing the necessary governance, compliance, and guarantees required for an enterprise-level product. Google aims to position Colab Enterprise as a fully-fledged Google Cloud offering, catering to the needs of businesses venturing into AI integration.

