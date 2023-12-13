Newsnews
News

Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration

Written by: Judye Melanson | Published: 14 December 2023
google-unveils-duet-ai-for-developers-with-gemini-model-integration
News

Google has officially launched Duet AI for Developers, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to assist developers with code completion and generation. The company has also revealed its plans to integrate the powerful Gemini model into the platform in the near future.

Key Takeaway

Google has introduced Duet AI for Developers, offering a comprehensive set of AI-powered tools with the integration of the Gemini model, and aims to provide enterprise-grade support for businesses.

Partnership with Industry Leaders

Google has teamed up with 25 prominent companies, including Confluent, HashiCorp, and MongoDB, to leverage their datasets for training Duet AI. This collaboration aims to enhance the platform’s ability to aid developers in writing and troubleshooting code for various platforms.

Expanding Capabilities

Aside from code completion and generation, Duet AI for Developers will also incorporate documentation and knowledge sources from partners like Datadog, JetBrains, and LangChain. This integration will empower the platform to provide valuable insights for development and operations teams, such as test automation, issue resolution, and vulnerability remediation.

Enterprise-Grade Product

Google emphasizes that Duet AI for Developers is an enterprise-grade product, featuring access controls and Google’s indemnification guarantee to meet the needs of businesses deploying these tools into production.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Enhances Security Tooling With Generative AI
News

Google Enhances Security Tooling With Generative AI

by Fayre Brand | 30 August 2023
11 Amazing Windows Tablet With Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Windows Tablet With Keyboard for 2023

by Papagena Keys | 25 August 2023
Devialet Launches New Generation Gemini II Wireless Earbuds
News

Devialet Launches New Generation Gemini II Wireless Earbuds

by Lexis Langan | 13 September 2023
12 Amazing Windows Tablet For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Windows Tablet For 2023

by Collete Begay | 12 November 2023
Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024
News

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024

by Jacinda Campa | 26 September 2023
Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights
FINTECH

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights

by Robotloginadm | 8 April 2022
What Is Machine Learning For Kids
FINTECH

What Is Machine Learning For Kids

by Vally Hu | 17 November 2023
Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI
News

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

by Marijo Bedwell | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models
News

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers
News

Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities
News

Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration
News

Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition
News

Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging
News

Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model
News

Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023
New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures
News

New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures

by Judye Melanson | 14 December 2023