Google’s Gemini, Cruise Layoffs, And Tesla Recall: The Week In Tech

Welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), where we cover the latest happenings in the world of technology. This week, Google’s Gemini AI model family expands, Cruise announces layoffs, and Tesla issues a recall. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway Google’s Gemini AI models are expanding their presence in various Google products, while Cruise implements workforce reductions and Tesla addresses safety concerns with its Autopilot software.

Gemini AI Models Integrated into More Google Products

Google’s Gemini GenAI models, including the lightweight Gemini Pro and the more capable Gemini Ultra, are set to be integrated into various Google products. Duet AI, AI Studio, and Vertex AI will soon leverage Gemini’s capabilities, enhancing the development and management of AI applications.

Cruise Cuts Workforce by 24%

Cruise, a self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has announced a significant 24% reduction in its workforce, primarily affecting field staff. The decision comes as part of a cost-cutting and company restructuring plan following an incident involving one of Cruise’s robotaxis. The move has garnered approval from Wall Street, leading to a rise in GM shares.

Tesla’s Autopilot Recall

Tesla has initiated a recall affecting two million vehicles due to limitations on the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software. This action follows an ongoing investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the effectiveness of Tesla’s safety measures. The NHTSA has raised concerns about the software’s ability to ensure driver attentiveness while using Autosteer, prompting the recall.

These developments mark significant changes in the tech industry, from AI integration to workforce restructuring and automotive safety measures. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, these updates provide valuable insights into the ongoing advancements and challenges within the sector.