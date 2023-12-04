Newsnews
New Guidance For EV Tax Credit Disqualifies Foreign Battery Components

Written by: Ruth Partlow | Published: 4 December 2023
Welcome to The Station, your go-to source for all transportation news. In today’s edition, we’ll be discussing the latest developments in the micromobility industry, the budget cuts facing Cruise, and what Elon Musk’s Cybertruck means for the future.

Key Takeaway

The micromobility industry is facing layoffs, with Bird struggling to achieve profitability and Cruise implementing budget cuts. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck represents Elon Musk’s bold vision for the future of electric vehicles.

Layoffs Impact Micromobility Companies

Amidst recent layoffs at Bird, the electric scooter company finds itself in a challenging position. This is the third round of layoffs for Bird in the past two years, with the most recent round affecting a variety of departments, including data, strategy, operations, and even electronics engineering. The layoffs indicate a move towards profitability, a goal that Bird is struggling to achieve. As of September 2023, the company is in debt and facing a significant cash burn. These recent layoffs may not be enough to ensure Bird’s survival in the long run.

Cruise Faces Budget Cuts and Layoffs

Cruise, a self-driving car subsidiary of GM, is expected to undergo significant budget cuts in 2024. The automaker plans to slash spending by “hundreds of millions of dollars,” which will likely result in widespread layoffs at Cruise. The company currently employs around 3,800 people in its San Francisco location. These budget cuts reflect the challenges facing the autonomous vehicle industry as it navigates regulatory hurdles and works towards commercialization.

The Cybertruck and Its Significance for Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck has become a symbol of Tesla’s daring and disruptive approach to the automotive industry. The unique design of the Cybertruck has sparked both admiration and criticism, embodying the creative and rebellious spirit associated with Musk and Tesla. The success of the Cybertruck will test whether customers still trust Musk’s vision for the future. The recent delivery event provided some insight into the reception of the Cybertruck, with opinions divided between those who see it as an act of hubris and those who celebrate its innovative design.

That’s all for today’s news. Join us next time for more updates on the ever-evolving world of transportation.

