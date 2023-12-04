Newsnews
News

MoveinSync Seeks $50–$60M Funding To Fuel Growth

Written by: Antonietta Meisner | Published: 4 December 2023
moveinsync-seeks-50-60m-funding-to-fuel-growth
News

MoveinSync, an Indian startup specializing in providing mobility solutions for workplace commute to blue-chip companies, is currently in talks with investors to raise a growth round of funding. The company, founded in 2009 by Deepesh Agarwal and Akash Maheshwari, aims to secure around $50–$60 million, part of which will be used to offer partial exit opportunities to some of its early backers.

Key Takeaway

Indian startup MoveinSync is seeking $50–$60 million in funding to fuel its expansion plans. The company offers workplace commute solutions to blue-chip companies and has gained a significant user base with its comprehensive mobility offerings. With a strong presence in the Indian market and international expansion underway, MoveinSync aims to achieve IPO readiness within the next few years.

Engagement with Investors

According to sources familiar with the matter, MoveinSync is engaging with investors to secure funds for its expansion plans. While the specific investors have not been disclosed, Bessemer Venture Partners is mentioned as one of the parties involved in the discussions.

Mobility Solutions for Large-Scale Companies

MoveinSync offers a variety of employee commute solutions tailored to the needs of large-scale companies. Its flagship products include the MoveinSync Ion, a SaaS platform that automates employee transportation, and MoveinSync One, an end-to-end employee commute solution that provides access to cabs, shuttles, and buses. The startup also offers a parking management solution that enables facility managers and admins to allocate parking spaces that employees can book on the go.

Impressive User Base and Growth

With over 450,000 monthly active users and 2.5 million monthly trips, MoveinSync has seen significant traction in the market. The startup aims to achieve IPO readiness within the next 2–3 years, with an average revenue rate of $47 million and a year-on-year growth of 2.2x.

International Presence and Enterprise Customers

MoveinSync operates in 24 cities across India and has expanded to three international markets: the Philippines, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The startup boasts an impressive customer base, which includes major players such as Adobe, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, McKinsey and Company, PwC, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo, among others.

Funding History

MoveinSync has received funding from prominent investors, including Inventus Capital Partners, Saama Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners. In its Series B funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners in April 2018, the startup raised $8 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

14 Amazing Temperature Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Temperature Monitor for 2023

by Gale Hutchinson | 15 September 2023
Riverwood Capital Raises $1.8B Fund, Sees Growing Opportunity In Latin America
News

Riverwood Capital Raises $1.8B Fund, Sees Growing Opportunity In Latin America

by Vivia Frazee | 21 November 2023
15 Best HDMI Transmitter for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best HDMI Transmitter for 2023

by Doralin Clift | 30 August 2023
14 Best Remote Temperature Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Remote Temperature Monitor for 2023

by Sidoney Peltier | 17 September 2023
12 Best HDMI Extender Over Cat5E/6 for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best HDMI Extender Over Cat5E/6 for 2023

by Donia Strickler | 3 October 2023
12 Best Smartphone Mic For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Smartphone Mic For 2023

by Leanora Castorena | 6 November 2023
Why Choose Technology Investment Banking
FINTECH

Why Choose Technology Investment Banking

by Rochella Severance | 18 November 2023
11 Best Smartphone Microphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Smartphone Microphone For 2023

by Peggi Humphries | 7 October 2023

Recent Stories

MoveinSync Seeks $50–$60M Funding To Fuel Growth
News

MoveinSync Seeks $50–$60M Funding To Fuel Growth

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
New Guidance For EV Tax Credit Disqualifies Foreign Battery Components
News

New Guidance For EV Tax Credit Disqualifies Foreign Battery Components

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
How To Use A Neheme Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use A Neheme Drone

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
How To Delete Downloads On Samsung Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Delete Downloads On Samsung Tablet

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
Which Tablet Has Microsoft Office
TECHNOLOGY

Which Tablet Has Microsoft Office

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
How To Download Private Video From Facebook
How To Download Videos

How To Download Private Video From Facebook

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
How To Download ENB Series
HOW TO

How To Download ENB Series

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023
Why Latin America Fintech Is The Nest Hub
AI

Why Latin America Fintech Is The Nest Hub

by Antonietta Meisner | 4 December 2023