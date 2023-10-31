Introducing The Chevy Equinox EV: A Game-Changer In The Electric Vehicle Market

In a surprising move, General Motors has announced that the highly-anticipated Chevy Equinox EV, an all-electric compact SUV, will be hitting dealership floors in 2024. With an impressive battery range and an affordable starting price, this new offering from Chevrolet is poised to make waves in the EV market, possibly even giving Tesla a run for its money.

An Affordable and High-Range Option

The Chevy Equinox EV will come with a base price of $34,995, slightly higher than the targeted $30,000. However, this includes a generous 319-mile battery range, surpassing the company’s original estimates. It’s important to note that the base price does not take into account the $7,500 federal tax credit, which means eligible buyers could potentially get the Equinox EV for under $28,000.

In comparison, the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model Y has a range of 260 miles and starts at $40,390. With the federal tax credit, its price goes down to $32,890. This puts the Equinox EV at a competitive advantage, offering more range for a lower price.

Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, expressed satisfaction with the $34,995 price point, stating that it is still within their target range. He also highlighted the Equinox EV’s value, emphasizing that it will likely be the most affordable EV with a range of over 300 miles.

Impressive Features and Options

While the base model of the Equinox EV comes at an attractive price, Chevrolet will also offer two higher priced trims. The front-wheel drive RS model will start at $48,995, while the all-wheel drive variant will have a price tag of $52,395.

The front-wheel drive RS model has been certified with a range of 319 miles and boasts impressive features. It includes 21-inch wheels, a 17.7-inch diagonal color touchscreen, wireless charging, and an advanced driver assistance system. Additionally, the Equinox EV will feature the highly-praised hands-off Super Cruise feature, allowing for a more seamless and convenient driving experience. Users will also have access to Google apps directly from the infotainment system, making it even more user-friendly.

A Strategic Move by General Motors

The timing of the Chevy Equinox EV’s launch is significant. As the last Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUVs are expected to be sold by spring, General Motors will want to introduce the Equinox EV as their new flagship electric vehicle. This transition will align with the company’s plans to end production of the Bolt models by the end of the year, making way for a next-generation version in 2025.