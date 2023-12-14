The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS: A Comprehensive Review

General Motors (GM) has been making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market with recent introductions such as the GMC Hummer SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Silverado EV pickup truck. However, the spotlight now turns to the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, as it aims to capture the attention of SUV-loving Americans. This all-electric midsize SUV is not just a vehicle; it’s a litmus test for GM’s Ultium platform and its broader EV strategy.

Key Takeaway The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS impresses with its design and performance but falls short in terms of pricing and certain operational aspects. As GM’s pivotal entry into the all-electric SUV market, the Blazer EV sets high expectations but faces the challenge of justifying its premium cost.

The Pressure on Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS has a lot riding on its shoulders, as it represents a critical step for GM’s foray into the EV market. With the Ultium platform at its core, the Blazer EV is designed to appeal to a wide audience with its range of trims and features. However, the one significant hurdle that it faces is its higher-than-expected price tag, which might deter potential buyers.

Nuts and Bolts

The Blazer EV comes in three trims: LT, RS, and performance SS, offering various battery pack sizes and drive options. This plethora of choices might be seen as a competitive advantage, but it also raises the question of consumer response. The recent press drive showcased the capabilities of the Blazer EV RS, revealing impressive specs such as a 324-mile range and a well-balanced powertrain.

Chevy Blazer EV: Like, Love, and Loathe

One of the standout features of the Blazer EV is its design, which sets it apart from the traditional gas-powered Blazer lineup. The sleek exterior and spacious interior, coupled with a large central touchscreen and user-friendly features, make the Blazer EV an attractive option for potential buyers. However, some drawbacks, such as the higher price and certain operational quirks, might dampen its overall appeal.