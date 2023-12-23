gm-halts-chevy-blazer-ev-sales-due-to-software-problems

General Motors has temporarily stopped sales of the newly released Chevy Blazer EV due to software issues encountered in some of the initial vehicles shipped. The automaker has assured that it is swiftly working on a solution and will be reaching out to owners with instructions on scheduling the necessary updates. Although GM has not specified a timeframe for the sales suspension, it has mentioned that only a “limited number” of vehicles are impacted.

Key Takeaway General Motors has paused the sales of the Chevy Blazer EV due to early software problems, emphasizing the significance of addressing these issues promptly in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

Early Software Glitches

Following the recent official launch of the Blazer EV, several media outlets reported significant problems with their test vehicles. Kevin Williams from InsideEVs experienced a complete blackout of the infotainment screen in his Blazer, along with charging issues and an urgent servicing alert, leading to an unexpected roadside halt during a trip. Similarly, Edmunds documented a series of warning messages on their long-term test vehicle before handing it over to a Chevy dealer for further inspection.

Importance of the Blazer EV

The setbacks come as a setback for the Blazer EV, which is positioned as a pivotal model in the Chevy lineup. Positioned between the entry-level Bolt and GM’s higher-priced EVs like the Cadillac Lyriq, the Blazer EV is one of the initial mass-market vehicles to be powered by GM’s innovative Ultium platform. This platform is set to serve as the foundation for an entire range of EVs featuring new electrical architecture, batteries, and software.