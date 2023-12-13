Newsnews
Tesla To Limit Autopilot’s Key Feature Following Recall

Written by: Julieta Kingsley | Published: 13 December 2023
Tesla is taking a significant step in response to a 2-million-vehicle recall by limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software. This move is a result of an ongoing multi-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), marking one of the first outcomes of the investigation.

Key Takeaway

Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot’s key feature, Autosteer, following a 2-million-vehicle recall. This decision comes after the NHTSA’s findings of insufficient driver attention checks while using Autosteer.

Recall Details

The recall specifically restricts the use of Autosteer, which is the primary feature of Tesla’s basic Autopilot software. Autosteer enables the car to remain centered in a lane, even around sharp curves, giving Tesla’s driver-assist system an edge over its competitors. Additionally, Tesla’s basic Autopilot includes Traffic Aware Cruise Control, functioning similarly to adaptive cruise control in modern vehicles.

NHTSA’s Findings

According to documents released by the NHTSA, Tesla’s method of checking if drivers are paying attention while using Autosteer was deemed “insufficient.” As a solution, Tesla will be releasing an over-the-air software update to add “additional controls and alerts” to encourage driver attentiveness while using Autosteer. The update will also include “additional checks” to prevent the software from being activated in unauthorized locations.

Significance of the Decision

Implementing restrictions on Autosteer is a notable move for Tesla, a company known for rarely scaling back the capabilities of its vehicles. This decision is particularly striking as Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, consistently advocates for a future of “full self-driving” cars. The decision also coincides with ongoing lawsuits involving Autopilot, including a case in California where Tesla emerged victorious. Furthermore, Tesla faces accusations from the California Department of Motor Vehicles regarding the alleged false advertising of Autopilot and the advanced Full Self-Driving beta software, which Tesla has recently defended as a first amendment issue. Both state and federal investigations are currently focused on Tesla’s software suite.

Collaboration with NHTSA

The NHTSA initiated discussions with Tesla in October regarding driver misuse of Autosteer. Although Tesla initially disagreed with the analysis, the company ultimately agreed on December 5 to proceed with the recall as per NHTSA’s recommendations.

