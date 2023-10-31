tesla-prevails-in-fatal-autopilot-crash-jury-trial

A jury has ruled in favor of Tesla in a recent trial involving allegations that the company’s Autopilot system was responsible for a fatal crash. The trial, which took place in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, was brought forward by two passengers who survived the 2019 accident. The plaintiffs claimed that Tesla was aware of defects in its product and sought $400 million in damages. Key Takeaway Tesla has emerged victorious in a jury trial involving allegations that its Autopilot system caused a fatal crash. This win adds to the company’s track record of successfully defending against such claims. Tesla continues to face other legal challenges and regulatory scrutiny related to Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving system.

Tesla’s Defense

Tesla maintained its position that the crash was a result of human error, an argument it has made in previous lawsuits regarding its Autopilot system. This recent victory marks another win for the automaker, following the outcome of a jury trial earlier this year that found Tesla not liable for a 2019 crash.

Ongoing Legal Challenges

Despite these wins, Tesla still faces a number of ongoing lawsuits in California. One notable case is a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Walter Huang, an Apple engineer who died in a crash involving Autopilot. The lawsuit alleges that errors by Tesla’s Autopilot system caused the accident. The State of California Department of Transportation is also implicated in the suit. A jury trial for this case is scheduled to begin next year.

Regulatory Scrutiny

In addition to its legal battles, Tesla is also under scrutiny from federal and state regulators regarding its Autopilot system and its upgraded version, known as Full Self-Driving. While Tesla vehicles come equipped with a driver-assistance system called Autopilot, Full Self-Driving is an optional upgrade that offers more advanced features, including the ability to navigate highways and make lane changes.

It is important to note that Tesla vehicles are not capable of fully autonomous driving. Full Self-Driving includes automated features that still require the driver to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times. Although CEO Elon Musk has long promised the development of truly autonomous capabilities, Tesla’s Autopilot system should not be mistaken for fully self-driving technology.