Newsnews
News

Tesla Prevails In Fatal Autopilot Crash Jury Trial

Written by: Judye Melanson | Published: 1 November 2023
tesla-prevails-in-fatal-autopilot-crash-jury-trial
News

A jury has ruled in favor of Tesla in a recent trial involving allegations that the company’s Autopilot system was responsible for a fatal crash. The trial, which took place in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, was brought forward by two passengers who survived the 2019 accident. The plaintiffs claimed that Tesla was aware of defects in its product and sought $400 million in damages.

Key Takeaway

Tesla has emerged victorious in a jury trial involving allegations that its Autopilot system caused a fatal crash. This win adds to the company’s track record of successfully defending against such claims. Tesla continues to face other legal challenges and regulatory scrutiny related to Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving system.

Tesla’s Defense

Tesla maintained its position that the crash was a result of human error, an argument it has made in previous lawsuits regarding its Autopilot system. This recent victory marks another win for the automaker, following the outcome of a jury trial earlier this year that found Tesla not liable for a 2019 crash.

Ongoing Legal Challenges

Despite these wins, Tesla still faces a number of ongoing lawsuits in California. One notable case is a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Walter Huang, an Apple engineer who died in a crash involving Autopilot. The lawsuit alleges that errors by Tesla’s Autopilot system caused the accident. The State of California Department of Transportation is also implicated in the suit. A jury trial for this case is scheduled to begin next year.

Regulatory Scrutiny

In addition to its legal battles, Tesla is also under scrutiny from federal and state regulators regarding its Autopilot system and its upgraded version, known as Full Self-Driving. While Tesla vehicles come equipped with a driver-assistance system called Autopilot, Full Self-Driving is an optional upgrade that offers more advanced features, including the ability to navigate highways and make lane changes.

It is important to note that Tesla vehicles are not capable of fully autonomous driving. Full Self-Driving includes automated features that still require the driver to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times. Although CEO Elon Musk has long promised the development of truly autonomous capabilities, Tesla’s Autopilot system should not be mistaken for fully self-driving technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry
News

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry

by Celinda Foxworth | 3 October 2023
Tesla Autopilot: When Will a Full Self Driving Car Arrive?
AI

Tesla Autopilot: When Will a Full Self Driving Car Arrive?

by Samantha | 31 October 2020
Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers
News

Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers

by Kattie Stickney | 29 September 2023
Tesla Reduces Price Of FSD Beta To $12,000
News

Tesla Reduces Price Of FSD Beta To $12,000

by Jill Haas | 2 September 2023
How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation
TECH REVIEWS

How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation

by Robotloginadm | 5 September 2019
10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019
SBF Trial: What To Know As Bankman-Fried Testifies In FTX Courtroom
News

SBF Trial: What To Know As Bankman-Fried Testifies In FTX Courtroom

by Darby Chabot | 27 October 2023
Examples of AI You Don’t Know You’re Using Every Day
AI

Examples of AI You Don’t Know You’re Using Every Day

by Samantha | 23 August 2020

Recent Stories

Tesla Prevails In Fatal Autopilot Crash Jury Trial
News

Tesla Prevails In Fatal Autopilot Crash Jury Trial

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
Graylog Raises $9M In Equity And $30M In Debt To Fuel Growth And Expand Product Offerings
News

Graylog Raises $9M In Equity And $30M In Debt To Fuel Growth And Expand Product Offerings

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
Saying Goodbye To Twitter Circles: The End Of A Brief Era
News

Saying Goodbye To Twitter Circles: The End Of A Brief Era

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
12 Best Plug In Thermostats For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Plug In Thermostats For 2023

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
8 Amazing Remote Control Thermostats For Home For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Remote Control Thermostats For Home For 2023

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
9 Amazing 7 Day Programmable Thermostats For Home For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing 7 Day Programmable Thermostats For Home For 2023

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
11 Best Thermostats For Alexa For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Thermostats For Alexa For 2023

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023
14 Best Mysa Thermostats For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Mysa Thermostats For 2023

by Judye Melanson | 1 November 2023