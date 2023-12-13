Newsnews
News

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs

Written by: Cher Vizcarra | Published: 13 December 2023
apple-expands-self-service-repair-program-to-include-iphone-15-and-m2-macs
News

Apple has expanded its Self-Service Repair program to include the newly released iPhone 15 and the latest M2 versions of the Mac lineup. This move marks a significant shift for the tech giant as it continues to embrace the right-to-repair movement and provide users with more autonomy over the maintenance of their devices.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s expansion of the Self-Service Repair program to include the iPhone 15 and M2 Macs demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering users with the ability to perform repairs on their devices. The addition of a new diagnostics tool further enhances the self-repair capabilities, aligning users’ abilities with those of authorized service providers.

Expanding Product Support

Initially launched with support for the iPhone 12, 13, and third-gen SE, the Self-Service Repair program has gradually expanded to encompass the iPhone 14 and now the iPhone 15. Additionally, select M1 and M2 Macs, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio, have been added to the list of supported products. In total, the program now covers 35 different Apple products.

Global Expansion

Apple has also been steadily expanding the availability of the Self-Service Repair program to more countries. Recently, two dozen European countries, such as Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland, were included, bringing the total number of supported countries to 33.

New Diagnostics Tool

Alongside the product expansion, Apple has introduced a new diagnostics tool designed for users with the necessary knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices. The tool, called Apple Diagnostics, empowers customers to conduct troubleshooting sessions and test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, aligning their capabilities with those of Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers.

Future Outlook

While the Self-Service Repair program currently focuses on the iPhone and Mac lines, Apple has not disclosed plans to extend the offering to additional products. The company, however, has expressed its commitment to making its devices more repair-friendly, as evidenced by discussions at the September iPhone launch event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill
News

Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill

by Beryl Lucero | 9 October 2023
15 Best Webcam For Macbook Pro for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Webcam For Macbook Pro for 2023

by Berni Barney | 17 September 2023
10 Amazing Ipad WiFi Cellular for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Ipad WiFi Cellular for 2023

by Mavis Acosta | 23 September 2023
14 Best Augmented Reality Programming for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Augmented Reality Programming for 2023

by Elberta Lyon | 22 August 2023
15 Best Augmented Reality Printer For Iphone for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Augmented Reality Printer For Iphone for 2023

by Vallie Dinsmore | 22 August 2023
12 Best Macbook Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Macbook Keyboard for 2023

by Rania Maley | 25 August 2023
10 Amazing Macbook Trackpad Protector For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Macbook Trackpad Protector For 2023

by Clemmie Santangelo | 6 October 2023
11 Amazing Korean Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Korean Keyboard for 2023

by Alfie Gates | 26 August 2023

Recent Stories

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs
News

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis
News

Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business
News

Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs
News

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data
News

Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Tesla To Limit Autopilot’s Key Feature Following Recall
News

Tesla To Limit Autopilot’s Key Feature Following Recall

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
Amazon Launches New Book Discovery Service, ‘Your Books’
News

Amazon Launches New Book Discovery Service, ‘Your Books’

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023
China’s New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations: Safety Operators And In-Car Recordings Required
News

China’s New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations: Safety Operators And In-Car Recordings Required

by Cher Vizcarra | 13 December 2023