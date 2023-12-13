apple-expands-self-service-repair-program-to-include-iphone-15-and-m2-macs

Apple has expanded its Self-Service Repair program to include the newly released iPhone 15 and the latest M2 versions of the Mac lineup. This move marks a significant shift for the tech giant as it continues to embrace the right-to-repair movement and provide users with more autonomy over the maintenance of their devices.

Key Takeaway Apple’s expansion of the Self-Service Repair program to include the iPhone 15 and M2 Macs demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering users with the ability to perform repairs on their devices. The addition of a new diagnostics tool further enhances the self-repair capabilities, aligning users’ abilities with those of authorized service providers.

Expanding Product Support

Initially launched with support for the iPhone 12, 13, and third-gen SE, the Self-Service Repair program has gradually expanded to encompass the iPhone 14 and now the iPhone 15. Additionally, select M1 and M2 Macs, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio, have been added to the list of supported products. In total, the program now covers 35 different Apple products.

Global Expansion

Apple has also been steadily expanding the availability of the Self-Service Repair program to more countries. Recently, two dozen European countries, such as Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland, were included, bringing the total number of supported countries to 33.

New Diagnostics Tool

Alongside the product expansion, Apple has introduced a new diagnostics tool designed for users with the necessary knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices. The tool, called Apple Diagnostics, empowers customers to conduct troubleshooting sessions and test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, aligning their capabilities with those of Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers.

Future Outlook

While the Self-Service Repair program currently focuses on the iPhone and Mac lines, Apple has not disclosed plans to extend the offering to additional products. The company, however, has expressed its commitment to making its devices more repair-friendly, as evidenced by discussions at the September iPhone launch event.