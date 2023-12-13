Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data

Apple has unveiled a new security feature in its latest iOS 17.3 developer beta, aimed at safeguarding user data from potential theft and unauthorized access. The update, which is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks, includes enhanced protections that require biometric authentication for sensitive actions, such as accessing passwords and using saved payment methods in Safari.

New Security Protections

The iOS 17.3 beta introduces a mandatory Stolen Device Protection setting, which users can opt into through the device’s settings. Once activated, the feature will require the use of Face ID or Touch ID for various critical actions, including accessing iCloud keychain passwords, disabling lost mode, transferring funds from Apple Cash to a bank account, erasing device content, and setting up a new device using an iPhone.

Enhanced Biometric Authentication

With the new security settings, certain actions will necessitate biometric authentication and may include a delayed response, such as changing the Apple ID password, managing Face ID or Touch ID settings, disabling Find My, and turning off stolen device protection. These measures aim to make it significantly more challenging for thieves to alter passwords or access payment information, even if they manage to obtain a user’s passcode.

Apple’s Response to Evolving Threats

Apple’s decision to implement these enhanced security measures comes in response to reports of theft-related incidents, where individuals were targeted for their iPhones and subsequently had their passcodes compromised. The company emphasized that its ongoing efforts are focused on developing robust protections for users and their data, particularly in the face of evolving threats to user devices.

The Stolen Device Protection feature is currently available for testing in the developer beta, with the final version set to be accessible to all users upon the official release of iOS 17.3.