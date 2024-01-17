Newsnews
Apple Set To Release IOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection And Collaborative Playlists

Written by: Cherilyn Horst | Published: 18 January 2024
apple-set-to-release-ios-17-3-with-stolen-device-protection-and-collaborative-playlists
Apple has officially announced the upcoming release of iOS 17.3, scheduled to be available to iPhone users next week. This software update will bring a host of new features, including Stolen Device Protection and collaborative Apple Music playlists.

Key Takeaway

With the impending release of iOS 17.3, Apple users can look forward to enhanced security measures through Stolen Device Protection, as well as the ability to create collaborative Apple Music playlists, fostering shared musical experiences among friends and family.

Stolen Device Protection

One of the most anticipated features of iOS 17.3 is the introduction of Stolen Device Protection. This security setting aims to provide an additional layer of protection in the event of an iPhone being stolen, particularly if the thief gains access to the user’s passcode. Users can activate this feature through the settings menu, specifically under Face ID & Passcode.

Stolen Device Protection will require the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions, such as accessing passwords or passkeys saved in iCloud Keychain, using saved payment methods in Safari, and interacting with certain Apple Cash and Apple Card Savings actions in the Wallet app. Moreover, there will be a security delay when changing sensitive settings, with exceptions for familiar locations such as home or work.

This feature addresses a serious issue highlighted by The Wall Street Journal, where thieves were observed spying on iPhone users’ passcodes in public places before stealing their devices. With access to the passcode, thieves could quickly change the Apple ID password and access sensitive information stored in iCloud Keychain.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

Another exciting addition to iOS 17.3 is the introduction of collaborative Apple Music playlists. This feature, initially delayed to 2024, will finally be rolled out as part of the upcoming update. Users will be able to create playlists with others, allowing friends and family members to bond over shared musical tastes. Emojis can also be used to react to song choices in the Now Playing interface.

Enabling this feature is as simple as clicking on the person-shaped icon in a playlist, which generates a link for others to join. Multiple individuals can be added, each with the ability to add, reorder, and remove songs. The playlist admin can also choose to approve song requests, remove contributors, or disable the collaboration feature altogether.

It’s worth noting that Spotify, a major competitor to Apple Music, introduced a similar real-time collaborative playlist feature called “Jam” in September.

