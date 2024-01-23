Newsnews
News

Protect Your IPhone With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection Feature

Written by: Anitra Askins | Published: 23 January 2024
protect-your-iphone-with-apples-stolen-device-protection-feature
News

Apple recently rolled out the latest version of iOS, introducing a range of new features including collaborative playlists in Apple Music and a new Unity wallpaper for Black History Month. However, one of the most significant additions is the stolen device protection feature, which is disabled by default. It is highly recommended for iPhone users to enable this feature after updating to iOS 17.3.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s latest iOS update introduces stolen device protection, a critical security feature that iPhone users should enable to protect their devices and personal data from theft and unauthorized access.

The Need for Stolen Device Protection

Investigations by Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen for the Wall Street Journal revealed that thieves have been exploiting vulnerabilities to access sensitive data and steal money from iPhone users. The passcode plays a crucial role in this, as it can be used to unlock the phone and make unauthorized changes to settings, even when Face ID or Touch ID is enabled.

Thieves’ Tactics

Thieves have been employing various tactics to obtain passcodes, such as engaging in conversations at bars to trick individuals into revealing their passcodes. Once in possession of the passcode, thieves can disable Find My iPhone, change the Apple ID password, access stored passwords and credit card details, and even use Apple Pay.

Apple’s Response

To address these security concerns, Apple has introduced stolen device protection in iOS 17.3. This feature mandates Face ID or Touch ID authentication for certain actions, such as accessing stored passwords and credit cards. Additionally, changing the Apple ID password, altering the passcode, and disabling stolen device protection now require a security delay, providing users with a window to remotely wipe their device in case of theft.

Enabling Stolen Device Protection

To activate this new security feature, iPhone users can navigate to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Stolen Device Protection. By enabling this feature, users can enhance the security of their devices and safeguard their personal data from unauthorized access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Messages for Web: What Is It and How Can You Use It?
AI

Google Messages for Web: What Is It and How Can You Use It?

by Juliet | 16 November 2020
How to Download Photos from iCloud: Beginner’s Guide
How To

How to Download Photos from iCloud: Beginner’s Guide

by Jacob Umali | 31 March 2020
iMessage on PC: Can I Use It Without a Mac?
How To

iMessage on PC: Can I Use It Without a Mac?

by Juliet | 18 November 2020
IPhone 15: Redefining Smartphone Photography With Photographic Character
News

IPhone 15: Redefining Smartphone Photography With Photographic Character

by Sada Cardona | 14 September 2023
How To Find My Dead Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Find My Dead Apple Watch

by Liesa Tinsley | 7 August 2023
How To Change Background On Apple Watch (Guide)
TECHNOLOGY

How To Change Background On Apple Watch (Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 4 October 2022
How To Find Your iPhone With Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Find Your iPhone With Apple Watch

by Mommy Lebrun | 7 August 2023
How Do I Locate My Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Locate My Apple Watch

by Roxanne Fuller | 7 August 2023

Recent Stories

Murena Launches Own-Brand Mobile Network In The U.S.
News

Murena Launches Own-Brand Mobile Network In The U.S.

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
ModernFi Raises $18.7M To Support Banks In Growing Their Deposit Base
News

ModernFi Raises $18.7M To Support Banks In Growing Their Deposit Base

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
Protect Your IPhone With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection Feature
News

Protect Your IPhone With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection Feature

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
African Startups Funding Report 2023: A Year Of Challenges And Opportunities
News

African Startups Funding Report 2023: A Year Of Challenges And Opportunities

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
French Regulator Fines Amazon $35 Million Over Warehouse Worker Surveillance
News

French Regulator Fines Amazon $35 Million Over Warehouse Worker Surveillance

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
Silverfort Raises $116M To Revolutionize Identity Security
News

Silverfort Raises $116M To Revolutionize Identity Security

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
Blueshift Secures $40M In Debt Financing To Expand AI-based Marketing Automation Platform
News

Blueshift Secures $40M In Debt Financing To Expand AI-based Marketing Automation Platform

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024
Docker Introduces Docker Build Cloud For Cloud-based Container Builds
News

Docker Introduces Docker Build Cloud For Cloud-based Container Builds

by Anitra Askins | 23 January 2024