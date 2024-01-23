Newsnews
News

ModernFi Raises $18.7M To Support Banks In Growing Their Deposit Base

Written by: Kelcie Mager | Published: 23 January 2024
modernfi-raises-18-7m-to-support-banks-in-growing-their-deposit-base
News

A significant development has taken place in the banking sector as ModernFi, a company offering end-to-end deposit management solutions to community and regional banks, has secured $18.7 million in Series A funding. This funding round was led by Canapi Ventures and saw participation from notable investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Remarkable Ventures, as well as a consortium of banks including Huntington National Bank, First Horizon, and Regions.

Key Takeaway

ModernFi has raised

8.7 million in Series A funding to further its mission of assisting banks in managing and growing their deposit base amidst the evolving challenges in the banking landscape.

Addressing Banking Challenges

ModernFi’s co-founder and CEO, Paolo Bertolotti, highlighted the unique and substantial nature of the years 2022 and 2023, emphasizing the impact of rising interest rates and the collapse of institutions like Silicon Valley Bank. These events have significantly affected small and mid-sized banks, making deposit growth, retention, and management a top priority for many institutions. ModernFi aims to provide support to deposit networks and institutions to navigate these challenges and sustain their growth.

Utilizing the Funding

The newly secured capital will be channeled towards the expansion of the company’s team and organizational structure. This includes investments in engineering, new product development, compliance and regulatory adherence, and business development. ModernFi also plans to focus on enhancing its analytics suite, asset liability management, and account-level deposit analytics, with the overarching goal of supporting the entire lifecycle and workflow for bank CFOs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is The Banking System?
FINTECH

What Is The Banking System?

by Billy Norris | 17 November 2023
What Is Banking Business
FINTECH

What Is Banking Business

by Evey Mike | 17 November 2023
How Does Current Banking Work
FINTECH

How Does Current Banking Work

by Dusty Werth | 18 November 2023
What Is Meant By Mobile Banking
FINTECH

What Is Meant By Mobile Banking

by Blake Risner | 17 November 2023
What Is ADV Plus Banking?
FINTECH

What Is ADV Plus Banking?

by Dusty Werth | 17 November 2023
Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
What Is The Difference Between Retail And Commercial Banking?
FINTECH

What Is The Difference Between Retail And Commercial Banking?

by Magdaia Rudisill | 17 November 2023
How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Chime Card
AI

How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Chime Card

by Basia Deluca | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Murena Launches Own-Brand Mobile Network In The U.S.
News

Murena Launches Own-Brand Mobile Network In The U.S.

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
ModernFi Raises $18.7M To Support Banks In Growing Their Deposit Base
News

ModernFi Raises $18.7M To Support Banks In Growing Their Deposit Base

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
Protect Your IPhone With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection Feature
News

Protect Your IPhone With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection Feature

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
African Startups Funding Report 2023: A Year Of Challenges And Opportunities
News

African Startups Funding Report 2023: A Year Of Challenges And Opportunities

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
French Regulator Fines Amazon $35 Million Over Warehouse Worker Surveillance
News

French Regulator Fines Amazon $35 Million Over Warehouse Worker Surveillance

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
Silverfort Raises $116M To Revolutionize Identity Security
News

Silverfort Raises $116M To Revolutionize Identity Security

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
Blueshift Secures $40M In Debt Financing To Expand AI-based Marketing Automation Platform
News

Blueshift Secures $40M In Debt Financing To Expand AI-based Marketing Automation Platform

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024
Docker Introduces Docker Build Cloud For Cloud-based Container Builds
News

Docker Introduces Docker Build Cloud For Cloud-based Container Builds

by Kelcie Mager | 23 January 2024