Newsnews
News

ZestMoney, Valued At $450M, Acquired By DMI Group In A Fire Sale

Written by: Amelie Boatwright | Published: 18 January 2024
zestmoney-valued-at-450m-acquired-by-dmi-group-in-a-fire-sale
News

ZestMoney, the Indian fintech startup once valued at $450 million and backed by Goldman Sachs, has been acquired by financial services firm DMI Group in a fire sale. This acquisition marks the end of a tumultuous period for the once-promising new age lender.

Key Takeaway

ZestMoney, once valued at $450 million and backed by Goldman Sachs, has been acquired by DMI Group. The acquisition is expected to enable DMI to integrate ZestMoney’s offerings and expand its presence in the Indian fintech market.

Exclusive Acquisition Details

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but it is believed that DMI Group’s primary motivation was to acquire and retain talent. Unfortunately, every investor in ZestMoney incurred losses as a result of this deal.

DMI Group’s Plans

DMI Group has announced that the acquisition grants it exclusive rights to the use of all Zest brands. Additionally, it will integrate the NBFC arm DMI Finance as a preferred lender on the Zest platform. DMI also intends to offer its customers access to ZestMoney’s checkout financing platform. The company aims to leverage its customer base, balance-sheet strength, and risk-management experience to drive growth across Zest’s online and offline merchant network.

Background and Recent Developments

ZestMoney, known for its buy now, pay later platform and its ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers, had attracted significant investments from high-profile backers. However, the startup announced last month that it would be shutting down. This decision came after the founders of ZestMoney resigned in May last year when acquisition talks with fintech giant PhonePe fell through. The startup was then handed over to a new leadership team, which attempted to chart a new path for the company by raising additional funds from existing investors.

Implications of the Acquisition

Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder and joint MD of DMI, expressed optimism about the acquisition, emphasizing that it will play a crucial role in the company’s mission to provide digital financial inclusion at scale across India. He highlighted ZestMoney’s pioneering role in checkout finance in India and the potential for enhanced customer and merchant engagement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

9 Amazing Airpods Wireless Charging Case for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Airpods Wireless Charging Case for 2024

by Sidonia Fuentes | 26 August 2023
13 Amazing Airpods With Wireless Charging Case for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Airpods With Wireless Charging Case for 2024

by Kerrill Marrero | 26 August 2023
What Is A Good Retention Rate For SaaS?
FINTECH

What Is A Good Retention Rate For SaaS?

by Bliss Apple | 15 November 2023
12 Best Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro WiFi for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro WiFi for 2024

by Korie Casto | 24 August 2023
8 Amazing Mens Smart Watches Android for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Mens Smart Watches Android for 2024

by Katina Barney | 12 September 2023
9 Amazing SSD 256GB For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing SSD 256GB For 2024

by Celene Card | 7 November 2023
15 Best 1080P Smart TV For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best 1080P Smart TV For 2024

by Alleen Velazquez | 7 November 2023
15 Best Smart Watch For Men Android for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Smart Watch For Men Android for 2024

by Miguela Strickland | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 To Integrate Google Gemini-Powered AI Features
News

Samsung Galaxy S24 To Integrate Google Gemini-Powered AI Features

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces Circle To Search: A New Way To Search From Anywhere On Android Using Gestures
News

Google Introduces Circle To Search: A New Way To Search From Anywhere On Android Using Gestures

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
The Decline Of Monthly Active Crypto Developers In 2023
News

The Decline Of Monthly Active Crypto Developers In 2023

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces AI-Powered Overviews For Multisearch In Lens
News

Google Introduces AI-Powered Overviews For Multisearch In Lens

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
Navier And Stripe Partner To Offer Electric Boat Commute For Far-Flung Employees
News

Navier And Stripe Partner To Offer Electric Boat Commute For Far-Flung Employees

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
GM Recalls Electric BrightDrop Vans Due To Fire Risk
News

GM Recalls Electric BrightDrop Vans Due To Fire Risk

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Line With Camera Improvements And Generative AI Tricks
News

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Line With Camera Improvements And Generative AI Tricks

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces New AI-Powered Features For Android Auto
News

Google Introduces New AI-Powered Features For Android Auto

by Amelie Boatwright | 18 January 2024