samsung-unveils-live-translation-feature-for-galaxy-s24-line-of-smartphones

At Samsung’s launch event, the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, showcasing a new Live Translation feature that enhances the calling experience. This feature allows users to make or receive calls in a language they don’t speak and receive live translations both audibly and on the screen.

Key Takeaway Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 phones introduce a Live Translation feature that enables seamless communication in multiple languages, both for calls and text-based conversations. The on-device translation and language recognition capabilities aim to enhance user privacy and convenience, catering to diverse communication needs.

AI-Powered Live Translation

The Live Translation feature, demonstrated at the event, enables users to seamlessly communicate in different languages. For instance, it was showcased how someone could make a restaurant reservation in a language they don’t speak, with the conversation being immediately translated on the phone screen and audibly. This feature aims to provide users with a personal interpreter during calls, making communication more accessible and convenient.

On-Device Translation and Language Recognition

Samsung’s Live Translation feature will support audio and text translations for up to 13 languages, all processed on the device to ensure privacy. Additionally, the feature will remember users’ language settings and the languages spoken by their contacts, eliminating the need for manual updates before conversations. This functionality is particularly beneficial for international calls and frequent travelers.

Expanded Translation Capabilities

Beyond calls, the translation features extend to text-based communication, allowing for real-time translation of messages and keyboard input. The Samsung keyboard will detect the language being used and translate messages into the recipient’s language, offering convenience and flexibility in various communication scenarios. Users can also select different communication styles, such as casual, formal, social, or even Shakespearean tones, catering to diverse communication preferences.