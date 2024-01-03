samsung-galaxy-s24-lineup-unveiling-set-for-january-17

Samsung’s mobile division has opted for a different approach, moving away from grand unveilings and saving its major phone announcements for the weeks leading up to Mobile World Congress. The upcoming Unpacked event is scheduled for January 17, following the conclusion of CES. It is expected that Samsung will officially introduce its new flagship mobile device, the Galaxy S24.

Key Takeaway Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S24 lineup is set to be unveiled on January 17, featuring the latest technological advancements and design enhancements.

Anticipation for the New Lineup

Similar to previous years, leaks and rumors about the new devices have been circulating for several months. Renders of the S24, S24+, and the S24 Ultra indicate that the designs will not deviate significantly from their predecessors. The models are projected to feature 6.2-, 6.7-, and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The S24 and S24+ are anticipated to come with a trio of rear-facing cameras, while the Ultra is rumored to incorporate four, including a 200-megapixel sensor. Notably, the Ultra model is expected to retain characteristics from the Galaxy Note line, such as square edges and S Pen functionality. Additionally, there are speculations about the Ultra model offering a titanium option, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Enhancements and Pricing

Despite being among the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, leaked price sheets hint at a lower price point in Europe, which may be promising for potential buyers globally. The Ultra model’s inclusion of the more powerful and power-efficient chip is a significant enhancement that could appeal to consumers. Furthermore, the event’s location in the South Bay and the availability of a live stream offer accessibility to a wider audience.