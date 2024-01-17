Samsung Galaxy S24 Unveil: What To Expect And How To Watch

As the hardware season continues, Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship, the Galaxy S24, at the first Samsung Unpacked event of the year. The event is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Here’s what to expect from the event and how to watch it live.

Key Takeaway Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship, the Galaxy S24, at the first Samsung Unpacked event of the year. The event is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Expectations include a new flatter display, a four-camera array with a halved 10x telephoto, a titanium frame, and the incorporation of third-party generative AI on-device.

What to Expect

New flatter display

Four-camera array with a halved 10x telephoto

A titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15

Incorporation of third-party generative AI on-device

New “Circle to Search” feature from Google

Possible announcement of standard S24 and S24+ options

Potential additional hardware announcements

AI is expected to take center stage at the event, with Samsung likely to incorporate some form of third-party generative AI on-device. The company is also anticipated to introduce the new “Circle to Search” feature from Google, aiming to make search engine access even more accessible. In addition to the flagship Galaxy S24, Samsung may also announce the standard S24 and S24+ options, with the possibility of unveiling additional hardware.