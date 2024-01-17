samsung-unveils-galaxy-s24-line-with-camera-improvements-and-generative-ai-tricks

Today, Samsung has officially announced the launch of its latest flagship line, the Galaxy S24 series. This highly anticipated release includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, with prices starting at $800, $1,000, and $1,300, respectively.

Key Takeaway Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series introduces AI-powered camera enhancements, generative AI integration, and collaboration with Google, offering advanced features and capabilities for users.

AI-Powered Camera Enhancements

Samsung is placing a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence with the introduction of generative AI technology in the S24 series. The devices are equipped with innovative Galaxy AI editing tools that allow for simple yet powerful image editing. These tools include features such as erase, recompose, remaster, and edit suggestions powered by Galaxy AI, providing users with creative control and freedom in photo editing.

Generative AI Integration

The Galaxy S24 line also introduces Generative Edit, a feature that utilizes generative AI to fill in parts of an image background and correct crooked pictures. Additionally, Instant Slow-mo has been incorporated to generate additional frames for a seamless slow-motion experience.

Collaboration with Google

Notably, Samsung has partnered with Google to introduce Circle for Search on the S24, allowing users to trigger a Google search by circling a piece of text with their finger or S-Pen. This collaboration marks a departure from the traditional features found on Pixel devices, highlighting the close working relationship between the two companies in the software space.

AI-Powered Features and Capabilities

Google’s Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano models will be leveraged by the Galaxy S24 series to enhance the functionality of Samsung’s apps, including Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. These AI models will provide better summarization features and advanced text-to-image diffusion technology for photo editing within the Galaxy S24 Gallery app.

ProVisual Imaging Engine

The S24 series introduces the ProVisual Engine, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities, offering optical-quality performance at various zoom levels and improved low-light shooting capabilities. The devices also feature Super HDR, which brings HDR to previews, and enhanced optical image stabilization for clearer photos and videos.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip

The advanced AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series are made possible by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, enabling new experiences with AI features, professional-quality camera, gaming experiences, and ultra-fast connectivity. The chip also offers reliable authentication solutions with Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Gen 2 technology.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra are now open, with the devices set to hit store shelves at the end of the month.