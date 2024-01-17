Newsnews
Navier And Stripe Partner To Offer Electric Boat Commute For Far-Flung Employees

Written by: Eve Brice | Published: 18 January 2024
Electric boat startup Navier has announced a partnership with Stripe to launch a pilot program for its hydrofoiling watercraft. The collaboration aims to provide a convenient and eco-friendly commuting option for employees traveling from the outskirts of San Francisco to the downtown area.

Key Takeaway

Navier has partnered with Stripe to introduce a pilot program for its hydrofoiling electric boats, offering a sustainable and efficient commuting option for employees in the Bay Area. The initiative aims to revolutionize urban mobility and reduce environmental impact while paving the way for future advancements in water-based transportation.

Revolutionizing Commuting with Hydrofoiling Watercraft

Navier’s innovative 6-passenger N30 electric boat will be utilized to transport employees from Larkspur to Stripe’s office near Oyster Point. This initiative seeks to address the challenges of commuting in the Bay Area, offering a swift and comfortable alternative to the arduous hour-long drive through central San Francisco.

By leveraging electric hydrofoiling boats, the pilot program aims to demonstrate the viability of water-based commuting as a solution to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce environmental impact.

Exploring Future Expansion and Technological Advancements

Founder and CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya expressed the company’s commitment to refining the commuting experience and enhancing onboard systems. The pilot program will serve as a crucial step in identifying key commuting routes and understanding commuter behaviors, laying the groundwork for future expansion and operational enhancements.

Navier’s vision extends beyond the current 6-passenger model, with plans to develop a 30-passenger electric ferry. The company is also focused on integrating advanced technologies such as automated collision detection and autonomous navigation, signaling a significant leap towards efficient and sustainable water-based transportation.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Urban Mobility

Navier’s initiative aligns with the broader goal of transforming urban commuting into seamless, efficient, and enjoyable experiences. By equipping the water shuttle service with amenities like desks and Wi-Fi, the company aims to encourage commuters to embrace a more pleasant, productive, and zero-emission alternative to individual car travel.

