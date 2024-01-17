the-decline-of-monthly-active-crypto-developers-in-2023

The total number of monthly active crypto developers has seen a significant decline, dropping by 25% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This decline, however, has revealed an interesting trend in the resilience of long-term developers within the crypto space, as highlighted in a recent developer report by Electric Capital.

Long-Term Developers Show Resilience

According to the report, developers with over two years of experience in crypto have reached an all-time high, demonstrating a remarkable 51% annualized growth over the past five years. Additionally, developers who have been involved in crypto for at least one year grew by 15% year-over-year, constituting 63% of all monthly active developers.

Significance of Long-Term Developers

Maria Shen, general partner at Electric Capital, emphasized the importance of long-term developers, stating that approximately 75% of code commits are attributed to developers who have been in the crypto space for over a year. She also highlighted the qualitative value of retaining experienced developers, indicating that their continued presence signifies a fundamental strength within the industry.

Challenges Faced by Newcomers

The report also revealed a substantial decline in newcomers, with developers who entered the crypto ecosystem within the last 12 months dropping by 53% year-over-year in 2023. Shen noted that the influx of newcomers is highly correlated with price fluctuations, as rising prices attract more developers while downturns lead to an exodus from the space.

Resilience Amid Volatility

Despite the challenges posed by market volatility, the crypto industry has been able to thrive due to the steadfast commitment of a core group of long-term developers. Shen emphasized that this dedicated segment of developers remains resilient and independent of the price volatility, contributing to the growth and advancement of the crypto space.