google-introduces-ai-powered-overviews-for-multisearch-in-lens

In a recent update, Google has unveiled an AI-powered addition to its visual search capabilities in Google Lens. This new feature allows users to utilize generative AI to obtain answers by pointing their camera or uploading a photo or screenshot to Lens and asking a question about what they’re seeing.

Key Takeaway Google has introduced AI-powered overviews for multisearch in Lens, enhancing the visual search capabilities and user experience by providing generative AI insights.

AI-Powered Multisearch Capabilities

The AI-powered overviews for multisearch in Lens enable users to conduct searches using both text and images simultaneously. This update provides AI-powered results that offer insights, in contrast to the previous functionality that directed users to other visual matches.

Enhanced User Experience

For instance, users can now snap a photo of a plant and inquire, “When do I water this?” The AI not only identifies the plant but also provides information on how often it should be watered, such as “every two weeks.” This feature leverages information from various web sources, including websites, product sites, and videos.

Integration with Search Gestures

The feature also integrates with Google’s new search gestures, Circle to Search, allowing users to initiate generative AI queries with a gesture and ask questions about the item they’ve circled or indicated interest in.

Availability and Accessibility

The AI-powered overviews for multisearch in Lens are now available to all users in the U.S. in English. To access this feature, users can tap on the Lens camera icon in the Google search app for iOS or Android, or in the search box on their Android phone.

Improving Search Relevancy with AI

Google’s introduction of Circle to Search and the AI-powered capability in Lens aims to enhance search results by tapping into a web of knowledge and delivering results in a different format. However, it is important to note that while AI can provide valuable insights, the accuracy and relevance of the answers may vary based on the underlying source material and the AI’s ability to respond accurately.

Future Developments

Google plans to introduce generative AI advances more broadly, as seen with the launch of multisearch results, while continuing to cite sources for its genAI products to enable users to fact-check the answers. The AI overviews for multisearch in Lens are now live, and the gesture-based Circle to Search feature will be available starting Jan. 31.