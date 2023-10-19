Newsnews
New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API

Written by: Bianca Redden | Published: 19 October 2023
Objective, a multimodal search platform developed by a team of machine learning experts from tech giants such as Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Twilio, has officially emerged from stealth mode. The company secured $13 million in venture funding to support its mission.

The Power of Multimodal Search

Objective offers a low-code platform that empowers developers to create multisearch applications capable of handling various input and output formats, including text, images, video, and audio. Unlike traditional keyword-based search algorithms, Objective’s proprietary technology generates contextually relevant results, enabling users to search using natural language or a combination of data. Users can enter queries that incorporate both images and text simultaneously. As users interact with the system and conduct different searches, the platform learns and adapts to optimize the user experience.

For years, multimodal search has been a hot topic among technology companies. Just as OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 made generative AI accessible to the mainstream, industry giants like Google and Microsoft have been advocating for the adoption of multimodal large language models to enhance the search and discovery experience.

Objective: The Affordable Solution for Developers

Objective aims to become the go-to, cost-effective solution for developers seeking to incorporate multimodal search capabilities into their applications. According to Objective’s co-founder and CEO, Pablo Mendes, building such systems is complex, with only the top 1% of sophisticated companies currently investing in this technology. The company believes that most organizations worldwide would prefer to purchase a solution rather than develop an in-house team. Objective’s platform is designed to make multimodal search more accessible and level the playing field for all developers.

The company was co-founded by three ex-Apple employees—Mendes, Joachim Daiber, and Lance Hasson—who previously worked in Apple’s AI machine learning division and played pivotal roles in the development of general knowledge queries for Siri.

Securing Funding and Partnering with Industry Leaders

Objective has successfully raised $13 million across multiple funding rounds, attracting investments from prominent firms like Matrix Partners and Two Sigma Ventures, along with angel investors such as Vipul Ved Prakash (co-founder of Topsy), Mike Cafarella (co-founder of Lattice), and Georg Bauser (former director at Airbnb).

The company has already formed partnerships with nearly a dozen launch partners, including Pod Foods (a food distribution company), Dribbble (a digital designer’s platform), and The Information (a major news publication). These partners are leveraging Objective’s multimodal search capabilities to accelerate their data science initiatives.

Developers interested in Objective’s platform can schedule a demo to explore its features and capabilities. Pricing is determined based on factors such as company size, data volume, and query volume.

