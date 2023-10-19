In a bid to combat the ever-increasing threat of fraud, Darwinium, a fraud prevention platform, has raised $18 million in a recent Series A funding round. Led by U.S. venture partners and with participation from existing investors, this funding comes on the heels of a $10 million seed round. The platform was founded by Reed Taussig and Alisdair Faulkner, co-founders of ThreatMetrix, along with a team of ex-ThreatMetrix engineers and executives.

Key Takeaway Darwinium revolutionizes digital security and fraud prevention with its AI-powered platform. By simulating attacks and prioritizing contextual understanding, businesses can take targeted action to combat fraud. With its seamless integration and focus on eliminating friction, Darwinium offers a game-changing solution in an increasingly complex landscape of digital fraud.

A Unique Approach to Fraud Prevention

Traditional fraud prevention measures have proven inadequate in the face of evolving threats. Despite the deployment of various tools, fraud continues to rise, leading to increased costs and friction for businesses and their customers. Darwinium seeks to address these challenges by pioneering a new approach to digital security and fraud prevention.

Darwinium can be likened to a self-driving car for digital security, employing generative AI models to simulate attacks and establish a comprehensive defense. By analyzing customer behaviors and collecting signals at the perimeter, Darwinium provides a contextual understanding of user journeys, enabling businesses to take tailored actions based on the platform’s bot score.

Integrating with Leading Services

One notable feature of Darwinium is its integration with leading content delivery networks like Cloudflare and AWS CloudFront. By placing its service at the perimeter, Darwinium is able to gather valuable data and enrich it with insights from third-party tools. This integrative approach ensures a seamless and effective fraud prevention strategy.

Eliminating Friction, Reducing Losses

Darwinium’s innovative solution aims to address the limitations of existing bot detection tools, which often result in frustrating user experiences and leave businesses vulnerable to fraudsters leveraging AI technology. By focusing on understanding user behaviors and implementing automated defenses, Darwinium strives to alleviate friction for customers while reducing fraud losses and reputational damage for businesses.